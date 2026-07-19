‘Only a fool bets against Messi’: Experts share Spain vs Argentina final prediction in FIFA World Cup 2026

Spain and Argentina will clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final tonight. The match takes place on Monday, 20 July, with kick-off at 12:30 AM for viewers in India.

The match will be held at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.

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Spain vs Argentina: Head-to-Head For Spain and Argentina, the all-time head-to-head record is perfectly balanced. Across 14 meetings, Spain hold 6 wins and Argentina 6. The two sides have also drawn twice.

They have met only once before at a World Cup. Argentina won that 1966 group-stage clash 2-1 in England. Luis Artime scored both goals for Argentina that day.

All other 13 encounters have been international friendlies. Recent history favours Spain slightly in these friendlies. Spain thrashed a Messi-less Argentina 6-1 in March 2018. Argentina's last win came 4-1 in Buenos Aires in 2010. Spain also won narrowly in 2009 and 2006, respectively.

Team Form Spain and Argentina both arrive at the final in superb form. Each side has won their last 5 matches. Spain boast a historic 37-game unbeaten run overall. That streak includes 27 wins and 10 draws.

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Their defence has been outstanding, conceding just 1 goal in the tournament so far. Spain eased past Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France en route. Rodri anchored a midfield that dominated France 2-0.

Argentina, meanwhile, possess the tournament's most lethal attack. They have scored a tournament-high 19 goals so far. Argentina have netted twice in 13 straight World Cup matches.

Lionel Scaloni's side battled past Switzerland 3-1 after extra time. In the semi-final, they then edged England 2-1 through a Lautaro Martínez winner.

Spain vs Argentina: Key Players Rodri (Spain): The Spanish captain anchors Spain's midfield with elite awareness and precision. He controls tempo and drives the side's dominance. The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner shields defence while sparking attacks.

Lamine Yamal (Spain): The teenager continues dazzling with skill beyond his years. Playing on the right wing, his pace troubles defenders constantly. He has already contributed vital goals and assists.

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Lionel Messi (Argentina): The GOAT, at 39, remains Argentina's talismanic leader in his last World Cup. His vision and precision orchestrate the entire frontline. Messi's magic in tight spaces makes him decisive.

Lautaro Martinez (Argentina): The striker has been ruthlessly effective throughout the tournament, scoring 3 goals. His movement and pressing spearhead Argentina's attack. His late semi-final winner underlined his clutch instincts.

Match Strategy Spain will rely on an evolved version of tiki-taka football. Rodri, Pedri and Dani Olmo form central passing triangles. They use "the paussa" to slow play and draw defenders out.

Lamine Yamal's pace adds vertical width on the wing. Rodri stays anchored to break up counter-attacks instantly.

Argentina will plan a mid-block trap to deny Spain space. Rodrigo De Paul and Enzo Fernandez will press interior passing lanes aggressively.

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Winning the ball, Argentina will quickly target Spain's advanced fullbacks. Messi will drift into half-spaces, awaiting transition passes. Rodri must prevent Messi from turning during Argentine transitions.

Yamal's dribbling will directly test Nicolas Tagliafico's defensive discipline. Alexis Mac Allister must track Dani Olmo's late box runs closely.

Spain vs Argentina Prediction: Who’ll Win? Spain are widely predicted to win the 2026 World Cup final. Data models and publications favour their tactical control heavily.

The Opta Supercomputer gives Spain a 59% winning chance. EA Sports Simulation also predicts a Spanish triumph. It correctly predicted the last 4 World Cup winners. MARCA's ELO Analytics places Spain marginally ahead at 54.6%.

The Athletic's panel unanimously predicts a Spanish victory in the final. Carl Anka expects Spain 2-1, calling it a bitty affair. He predicts an Argentina goal via a Messi-assisted header.

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Amelie Claydon also backs Spain 2-1, citing superior midfield control. She notes Argentina's gruelling semi-final took a physical toll.

Greg O'Keefe predicts Spain 3-1, saying Argentina's mentality won't suffice. He believes Messi may influence but not decide things: “Messi may yet have one final say in New Jersey, but it won’t be decisive.”

Conor O'Neill tips Spain 2-0, fearing a Messi hat-trick regardless. He insists only fools bet against Spain's collective brilliance. “Only a fool bets against Messi, but I cannot see past Spain’s collective brilliance (cue a Messi hat-trick),” he wrote.

Dermot Corrigan forecasts Spain 2-0, expecting a comfortable triumph. He tips Oyarzabal and Yamal to score.

ESPN's pundits mostly favour Spain though opinions vary. Becherano backs Argentina 2-1, citing their scrappy tournament resilience.

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Carlisle predicts Spain 2-1, expecting them to starve Argentina's possession: “Argentina's survival instincts are off the charts, but they haven't yet faced a technically superior team. That changes with the matchup against Spain.”

Connelly forecasts a strong Spain 4-1 victory overall. Dawson sees Spain winning 3-1 through early control. Hamilton predicts Spain 3-1, praising their composure and consistency.

Olley expects Spain 2-0, calling Argentina fortunate to reach here. Ogden tips Spain 3-1 despite acknowledging Messi's influence: “Argentina have Messi, they have the desire, they will probably have 90% of the fans in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but Spain are so good with the ball and so full of quality that I am tipping La Roja.”

Lindop also forecasts Spain 2-1, trusting their superior quality. Marcotti agrees with Spain 2-1 though respecting Messi's unpredictability: “I write this in the full knowledge that Messi can subvert logic and football.”

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How to Watch Spain vs Argentina ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast the Spain vs Argentina final at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access.

Both Hindi and English commentaries are available on Unite8 Sports channels. The HD version is also available for TV viewers.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.