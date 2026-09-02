Pablo Garcia leaves Real Betis in tears after deadline-day transfer to Racing Santander

Pablo Garcia left Real Betis on Tuesday night the same way he had arrived 14 years earlier: with his family beside him. This time they were in tears. The 20-year-old forward had just completed a deadline-day transfer to Racing Santander, bringing an abrupt end to a life spent in green and white.

Advertisement

Garcia was born in Seville and joined the Betis academy at six. He rose through every age group and later scored four times for Spain’s Under-19s in a single European Championship match against Germany. What he could not secure was a regular place in Manuel Pellegrini’s senior side.

Why the academy forward asked to leave Last season, Pablo Garcia made 25 appearances, most of them from the bench. His only two goals came in a 7-1 Copa del Rey win over semi-professional Atletico Palma del Rio. This season the path looked no clearer. Antony, signed from Manchester United, is Pellegrini’s first choice on the right. Reportedly, Garcia chose to leave because he wanted to start more senior games. People close to the player said the same.

Advertisement

Hull City and Olympiacos both asked about him during the window. Neither offer became a deal. On Tuesday, with hours left in the market, Racing Santander moved.

A late €5m deal and a locker emptied The newly promoted La Liga club agreed to pay around €5 million ($5.8m; £4.3m), with Betis retaining a 50 per cent sell-on clause and first refusal on any future sale. Racing sources described the fee, third on their record transfer list, as a statement of intent. Garcia returned to the Luis del Sol training ground that evening to collect his belongings.

Garcia also looked ahead to Betis’ return to the Champions League, their first in two decades, with Arsenal and Bayern Munich among the league-phase opponents. “We’ll have to see, but hopefully I’ll be able to return,” he said. “That’s what we all want.”

Advertisement

A first league goal, a farewell video, and Ceballos’ return The departure was already being written in public. After Betis’ 1-0 opening-weekend win over Real Sociedad at La Cartuja, Garcia said a visible goodbye to supporters. A week later he scored his first La Liga goal, an 83rd-minute winner off the bench against Valencia. The club later posted a montage titled “a life in green and white,” stretching from youth-team finishes to that late strike in Mestalla.

His exit also helped Betis complete the free-transfer return of Dani Ceballos. The 30-year-old midfielder began at the club, played more than 100 games, and left for Real Madrid in 2017.

What Racing are buying Racing are buying a two-footed wide attacker who can start. Garcia is buying minutes. Betis keep a share of any future sale and a route back if both sides want it. That is the professional reading of a deal that, on the night it closed, looked like something else: a boy from Seville walking away from the only dressing room he had known.

Advertisement

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.