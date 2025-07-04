Palmeiras vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal on TV & online

Palmeiras will take on Chelsea in the quarterfinal of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in Philadelphia. The winner of the clash will take on the winner of the first quarterfinal between Fluminense and Al Hilal.

Koushik Paul
Updated4 Jul 2025, 07:59 PM IST
Chelsea's Reece James during training on the eve of their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal match against Palmeiras.
Chelsea's Reece James during training on the eve of their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal match against Palmeiras. (REUTERS)

Palmeiras would be hoping to keep the Brazilian flag flying high in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 when they take on Premier League giants Chelsea in the second quarterfinal on Friday at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia. Besides, Palmeiras, the other Brazilian club still in the competition are Fluminense, who face Al Hilal in the first quarterfinal game on the same day.

Palmeiras are coming into the game with a narrow 1-0 win over domestic rivals Botafogo in the previous round. On the other hand, Chelsea demolished Benfica 4-1 to book their Brazilian date in the last eight of the tournament.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal schedule: Date, time, venues, Streaming

However, Palmeiras will have to take the field without captain Gustavo Gomez, who received a second yellow card in their victory over Botafogo. Whoever wins in the Palmeiras vs Chelsea clash, they will face the winner between Fluminense and Al Hilal in the semifinal.

Palmeiras vs Chelsea match details

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Date: July 4, Friday

Start Time: 9 PM ET | 6:30 AM IST (July 5)

Palmeiras vs Chelsea Head-to-Head stats

Chelsea have played just once against Palmeiras in history. The only game between the two clubs came in 2021 FIFA Club World Cup when the English Premier League side won 2-1.

Also Read | France’s football union slams Club World Cup; calls it 'massacre' for players

Palmeiras vs Chelsea predicted starting XIs

Palmeiras: Weverton; Giay, Micael, Fuchs, Vanderlan; Martínez, Ríos; Estêvão, Torres, Allan; Roque

Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella; Santos, Fernández; Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson

When and where to watch Palmeiras vs Chelsea

The Palmeiras vs Chelsea clash in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be streamed live on DAZN - FIFA’s global broadcast partner for Club World Cup 2025 in the United States. Fans can register on DAZN to watch the quarterfinal match. Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster of FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India.

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.

