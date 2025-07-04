Palmeiras vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal on TV & online

Palmeiras would be hoping to keep the Brazilian flag flying high in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 when they take on Premier League giants Chelsea in the second quarterfinal on Friday at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia. Besides, Palmeiras, the other Brazilian club still in the competition are Fluminense, who face Al Hilal in the first quarterfinal game on the same day.

Palmeiras are coming into the game with a narrow 1-0 win over domestic rivals Botafogo in the previous round. On the other hand, Chelsea demolished Benfica 4-1 to book their Brazilian date in the last eight of the tournament.

However, Palmeiras will have to take the field without captain Gustavo Gomez, who received a second yellow card in their victory over Botafogo. Whoever wins in the Palmeiras vs Chelsea clash, they will face the winner between Fluminense and Al Hilal in the semifinal.

Palmeiras vs Chelsea match details Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Date: July 4, Friday

Start Time: 9 PM ET | 6:30 AM IST (July 5)

Palmeiras vs Chelsea Head-to-Head stats Chelsea have played just once against Palmeiras in history. The only game between the two clubs came in 2021 FIFA Club World Cup when the English Premier League side won 2-1.

Palmeiras vs Chelsea predicted starting XIs Palmeiras: Weverton; Giay, Micael, Fuchs, Vanderlan; Martínez, Ríos; Estêvão, Torres, Allan; Roque

Chelsea: Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Colwill, Cucurella; Santos, Fernández; Neto, Palmer, Madueke; Jackson