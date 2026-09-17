Panama squad for India FIFA friendly: Coach Thomas Christiansen names 14 players who featured at 2026 World Cup

Panama head coach Thomas Christiansen has named 14 players in his 27-member squad on Thursday for the FIFA friendly against India to be played on September 25 in Bengaluru. India are Panama's first opponents during the September 24 to October 6 FIFA international window.
Following the India clash, Panama will travel to Japan for Kirin Cup where they will play New Zealand (on October 1) and either of Japan or Ecuador on October 5 to finish off their tour. Ranked 44th in the world, Panama are India's first opponents, before the Blue Tigers host Brazil and Uruguay.
The Panama squad is a mixture of youth and experience, with Christiansen calling six players to the senior national team for the first time. They are Marcos De León, Jair Modelo, Joseph Jones, Josué Vergara, Daivis Murillo and Mijahir Jiménez.
The players who played in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and have been named in the squad for the tour are Orlando Mosquera (goalkeeper); Cesar Blackman, Jorge Gutierrez, Amir Murillo, Andres Andrade, Jose Cordoba, Jiovany Ramos (defenders); Carlos Harvey, Cristian Martinez, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Azarias Londono (defender); Jose Fajardo, Tomas Rodriguez (forwards).
Most of the players in the squad are from the local leagues in Panama and will travel to Amsterdam on September 19, along with the coaching staff. After a layover in Amsterdam, the Panama contingent will fly to India. Meanwhile, for the players abroad, who are playing overseas, they will be travelling to Bengaluru from their respective countries of the clubs.
Goalkeepers: Orlando Mosquera (Al-Fahya FC), Marcos De León (Sporting SM), Eddie Roberts (Students of Mérida)
Defenders: César Blackman (Slovan Bratislava), Jorge Gutiérrez (University), Jair Model (FC Sheriff), Amir Murillo (Besiktas), Omar Valencia (NY Red Bulls), Martín Krug (Juventud Torremolinos CF), Andrés Andrade (LASK Linz), José Córdoba (Norwich City), Jiovany Ramos (Puerto Cabello), Joseph Jones (FC Kryvbas), Eduardo Anderson (Baltika Kaliningrad)
Midfielder: Carlos Harvey (Minnesota United), Adalberto (Carrasquilla Pumas), Cristian Martínez (Slovan Bratislava), José Luis Rodríguez (FC Juárez), Victor Griffith (CS Emelec), Daivis Murillo (CD Plaza Amador), Azarías Londoño (Catholic University), Rafael Mosquera (NY Red Bulls), Giovany Herbert (FC Kryvbas)
Forwards: José Fajardo (Catholic University), Josue Vergara (KAA Gent), Mijahir Jiménez (NY Red Bulls), Tomás Rodríguez (Barcelona SC Guayaquil)