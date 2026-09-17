Panama squad for India FIFA friendly: Coach Thomas Christiansen names 14 players who featured at 2026 World Cup

Panama head coach Thomas Christiansen has named 14 players in his 27-member squad on Thursday for the FIFA friendly against India to be played on September 25 in Bengaluru. India are Panama's first opponents during the September 24 to October 6 FIFA international window.

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Following the India clash, Panama will travel to Japan for Kirin Cup where they will play New Zealand (on October 1) and either of Japan or Ecuador on October 5 to finish off their tour. Ranked 44th in the world, Panama are India's first opponents, before the Blue Tigers host Brazil and Uruguay.

The Panama squad is a mixture of youth and experience, with Christiansen calling six players to the senior national team for the first time. They are Marcos De León, Jair Modelo, Joseph Jones, Josué Vergara, Daivis Murillo and Mijahir Jiménez.

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The players who played in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and have been named in the squad for the tour are Orlando Mosquera (goalkeeper); Cesar Blackman, Jorge Gutierrez, Amir Murillo, Andres Andrade, Jose Cordoba, Jiovany Ramos (defenders); Carlos Harvey, Cristian Martinez, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Azarias Londono (defender); Jose Fajardo, Tomas Rodriguez (forwards).

Most of the players in the squad are from the local leagues in Panama and will travel to Amsterdam on September 19, along with the coaching staff. After a layover in Amsterdam, the Panama contingent will fly to India. Meanwhile, for the players abroad, who are playing overseas, they will be travelling to Bengaluru from their respective countries of the clubs.

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Panama squad for India friendly Goalkeepers: Orlando Mosquera (Al-Fahya FC), Marcos De León (Sporting SM), Eddie Roberts (Students of Mérida)

Defenders: César Blackman (Slovan Bratislava), Jorge Gutiérrez (University), Jair Model (FC Sheriff), Amir Murillo (Besiktas), Omar Valencia (NY Red Bulls), Martín Krug (Juventud Torremolinos CF), Andrés Andrade (LASK Linz), José Córdoba (Norwich City), Jiovany Ramos (Puerto Cabello), Joseph Jones (FC Kryvbas), Eduardo Anderson (Baltika Kaliningrad)

Midfielder: Carlos Harvey (Minnesota United), Adalberto (Carrasquilla Pumas), Cristian Martínez (Slovan Bratislava), José Luis Rodríguez (FC Juárez), Victor Griffith (CS Emelec), Daivis Murillo (CD Plaza Amador), Azarías Londoño (Catholic University), Rafael Mosquera (NY Red Bulls), Giovany Herbert (FC Kryvbas)

Also Read | Khalid Jamil names India squad for Brazil, Uruguay and Panama friendlies 2026

Forwards: José Fajardo (Catholic University), Josue Vergara (KAA Gent), Mijahir Jiménez (NY Red Bulls), Tomás Rodríguez (Barcelona SC Guayaquil)

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in