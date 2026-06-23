Panama vs Croatia: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 match live, prediction, head-to-head and more

Croatia will take on Panama on Tuesday, with both teams looking for a crucial win in their Group L match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match will take place at the Toronto Stadium in Canada.

Croatia suffered a 4-2 loss to European rivals England in their first group-stage game, whereas Panama suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Ghana. Luka Modric's Croatia side possesses the pedigree of competing at elite tournaments.

They reached the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where they lost to France. In 2022, they reached the round of 16 stage, where they lost to Japan on penalties.

Croatia, however, will face a Panama side that was defensively resilient for most of their game against Ghana but conceded a goal in second-half stoppage time.

Most importantly, neither team can afford a slip-up in Tuesday's match, even if a loss won't officially eliminate them from the tournament, as eight of the best third-placed teams qualify for the round of 32.

Panama vs Croatia match details

Match Group L Date June 24 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 4:30 AM IST | 7 PM ET | 6 PM CT Stadium Toronto Stadium, Toronto Match referee Pierre Ghislain Atcho

Panama vs Croatia head-to-head Panama and Croatia have never locked horns in international football before. While this will be their first official faceoff in international football, Croatia do have a strong record against CONCACAF nations, having won seven out of nine matches.

Panama, on the other hand, have locked horns against Belgium and England in World Cups before. They lost 3-0 to Belgium and 6-1 to England, with both matches taking place during the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Panama vs Croatia team news Panama: Panama will miss their midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla against Croatia due to a muscle injury, head coach Thomas Christiansen has confirmed.

"It's a pity not to have (Carrasquilla) with us ​for such an important match against Croatia," he said. "But we have ⁠shown that the group is ready to compete," he added.

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Captain Aníbal Godoy and right-back Michael Murillo will be among Panama's key players, whereas winger Jose Rodriguez will provide the team's attacking threat.

Croatia: Croatia do not have any major injury concerns. Veteran star Luka Modric is all set to make his 200th international appearance. The key players for Croatia will be Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol.

Panama vs Croatia prediction Among the 25,000 pre-match simulations that the Opta supercomputer ran, Croatia have been pipped to win the match with a 62% chance. Panama only have a 15.7% chance of winning the match, whereas there is a 22% chance of the match being drawn.

How to watch Panama vs Croatia live on TV?

Country/Region Broadcaster/Television Networks Streaming Platform India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

Panama vs Croatia predicted starting lineups Panama: Mosquera; Murillo, Cordoba, Escobar, Davis; Godoy, Martínez; Rodríguez, Yanis, Barcenas; Fajardo