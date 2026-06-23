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Panama vs Croatia: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 match live, prediction, head-to-head and more

This will be the first-ever meeting between Panama and Croatia in international football. Both teams are coming off defeats in their opening group stage match at FIFA World Cup 2026.

PN Vishnu
Published23 Jun 2026, 10:24 AM IST
Croatia will look to clinch a crucial win against Panama in the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.
Croatia will look to clinch a crucial win against Panama in the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. (Getty Images via AFP)
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Croatia will take on Panama on Tuesday, with both teams looking for a crucial win in their Group L match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match will take place at the Toronto Stadium in Canada.

Croatia suffered a 4-2 loss to European rivals England in their first group-stage game, whereas Panama suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Ghana. Luka Modric's Croatia side possesses the pedigree of competing at elite tournaments.

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They reached the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where they lost to France. In 2022, they reached the round of 16 stage, where they lost to Japan on penalties.

Croatia, however, will face a Panama side that was defensively resilient for most of their game against Ghana but conceded a goal in second-half stoppage time.

Most importantly, neither team can afford a slip-up in Tuesday's match, even if a loss won't officially eliminate them from the tournament, as eight of the best third-placed teams qualify for the round of 32.

Panama vs Croatia match details

MatchGroup L
DateJune 24 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time4:30 AM IST | 7 PM ET | 6 PM CT
StadiumToronto Stadium, Toronto
Match refereePierre Ghislain Atcho

Panama vs Croatia head-to-head

Panama and Croatia have never locked horns in international football before. While this will be their first official faceoff in international football, Croatia do have a strong record against CONCACAF nations, having won seven out of nine matches.

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Panama, on the other hand, have locked horns against Belgium and England in World Cups before. They lost 3-0 to Belgium and 6-1 to England, with both matches taking place during the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Panama vs Croatia team news

Panama: Panama will miss their midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla against Croatia due to a muscle injury, head coach Thomas Christiansen has confirmed.

"It's a pity not to have (Carrasquilla) with us ​for such an important match against Croatia," he said. "But we have ⁠shown that the group is ready to compete," he added.

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Captain Aníbal Godoy and right-back Michael Murillo will be among Panama's key players, whereas winger Jose Rodriguez will provide the team's attacking threat.

Croatia: Croatia do not have any major injury concerns. Veteran star Luka Modric is all set to make his 200th international appearance. The key players for Croatia will be Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol.

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Panama vs Croatia prediction

Among the 25,000 pre-match simulations that the Opta supercomputer ran, Croatia have been pipped to win the match with a 62% chance. Panama only have a 15.7% chance of winning the match, whereas there is a 22% chance of the match being drawn.

How to watch Panama vs Croatia live on TV?

Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Panama vs Croatia predicted starting lineups

Panama: Mosquera; Murillo, Cordoba, Escobar, Davis; Godoy, Martínez; Rodríguez, Yanis, Barcenas; Fajardo

Croatia: Livakovic; Stanisic, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Kovacic, Sucic; Kramaraic, Musa, Perisic 

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