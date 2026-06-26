Paraguay vs Australia prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win FIFA World Cup 2026 clash; AI picks winner in Group D match

Paraguay will lock horns with Australia in a decisive Group D encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Paraguay showed character with a 1-0 win over Turkey but must manage without suspended star Miguel Almiron. Australia, despite a loss to the USA, remain dangerous and organised. The clash pits South American defensive steel against Australian physicality and set-piece threat.
|Group
|D
|Date
|Thursday, June 25, 2026 (United States) / Friday, June 26, 2026 (India)
|Kick-off
|10:00 PM ET / 7:30 AM IST
|Venue
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
|Referee
|Clement Turpin
Encounters between the sides have been limited and competitive. Australia have historically been tough to beat, while Paraguay’s organised defensive structure has frustrated many opponents in recent years. They have faced each other five times so far. Australia have won two matches and the remaining games resulted in a draw.
Paraguay: Gustavo Alfaro’s side will miss Miguel Almiron through suspension. Key figures include goalkeeper Orlando Gill, defenders Juan Jose Caceres, Gustavo Gomez, Omar Alderete and Junior Alonso, midfielders Andres Cubas and Matias Galarza. The emphasis remains on defensive solidity and quick transitions.
Australia: Tony Popovic’s side features goalkeeper Patrick Beach, a solid backline with Harry Souttar and Alessandro Circati, and dynamic options like Nestory Irankunda, Mohamed Toure and Connor Metcalfe. Australia pride themselves on being difficult to break down and dangerous on the counter.
Paraguay: Expect a compact shape, disciplined defending and exploitation of set-pieces and transitions. Without Almiron, they will rely on Enciso’s creativity and Pitta’s movement to create chances while staying hard to beat.
Australia: The Socceroos will look to press intelligently, win the ball in midfield and launch quick counters through Irankunda and Toure. Set-pieces and second-ball wins are likely to be major weapons in what could be a low-scoring affair.
I asked ChatGPT who would win the Paraguay vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 clash. After reviewing current form, key absences, tactical styles and qualification implications, the AI delivered a balanced verdict. According to the AI, both teams are expected to cancel each other out in a tight, tactical battle. Paraguay’s defensive organisation should limit Australia’s chances, while the Socceroos’ resilience and counter-threat make a breakthrough for either side difficult.
ChatGPT’s verdict: 1-1 draw.
Paraguay: Orlando Gill; Juan Jose Caceres, Gustavo Gomez, Omar Alderete, Junior Alonso; Diego Gomez, Andres Cubas, Matias Galarza; Julio Enciso, Isidro Pitta, Ramon Sosa.
Australia: Patrick Beach; Jacob Italiano, Harry Souttar, Alessandro Circati, Jordan Bos; Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O’Neill, Paul Okon-Engstler; Nestory Irankunda, Mohamed Toure, Awer Mabil.
In India: ZEE5 has secured the broadcast deal for the FIFA World Cup 2026 for Indian audience. The Paraguay vs Australia clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD (both English) and Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD (both Hindi) channels. Live streaming will be available on ZEE5 app and website.
In the US: The match airs live on FOX. It is also available to stream on the FOX Sports app and FOX One.