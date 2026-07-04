Paraguay vs France: How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 tie, head-to-head, match predictions and more

France will face Paraguay in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The two-time world champions, who topped their group with authority, take on a resilient Paraguay side that produced one of the biggest shocks of the tournament by eliminating Germany on penalties. The clash pits France’s superior quality and experience against Paraguay’s organisation and counter-attacking threat in what promises to be a compelling knockout encounter.
|Match
|Round of 16
|Venue
|Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|Time
|5:00 PM ET | 2:30 AM IST
|Date
|July 4 (USA) | July 5 (India)
|Referee
|Ilgiz Tantashev
The two sides have met five times before, with France unbeaten across all encounters (three wins, two draws). Paraguay are yet to record a victory against Les Bleus. The most notable previous clash came in the 1998 World Cup Round of 16, when France won 1-0 en route to lifting the trophy. They also met in the 1958 World Cup group stage, where France won 7-3.
|Matches
|5
|Paraguay won
|3
|France won
|0
|Draws
|2
|Last meeting
|Switzerland won 5-0 in international friendly on 3rd June 2017
Paraguay: Gustavo Alfaro’s side produced one of the stories of the tournament by eliminating Germany on penalties in the Round of 32. Julio Enciso, the hero of that shootout, was substituted with a muscular concern but is expected to be fit. Diego Gomez returns from suspension in midfield, while Omar Alderete remains doubtful with a knee issue, Jose Canale should start again at centre-back. Paraguay are likely to stick with a compact, counter-attacking setup.
France: Didier Deschamps has injury concerns in attack and midfield. Marcus Thuram (calf) has been ruled out. Otherwise, France boast a near full-strength squad with Kylian Mbappe leading the line and strong options in Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola. The French topped their group comfortably and look sharp.
France enter as heavy favourites. They possess superior individual quality, greater depth, and experience in high-stakes knockout matches. Mbappe and the supporting attackers have the tools to break down Paraguay’s organised defence. Paraguay, on the other hand, have shown remarkable resilience and will look to frustrate France with a compact shape and hit on the counter through Enciso and Miguel Almiron. However, the gulf in class and France’s attacking firepower should prove decisive. Expect Les Bleus to control possession and progress to the quarter-finals.
Predicted score: Paraguay 0-2 France.
|Region
|Where to watch on TV
|Where to get live streaming
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Paraguay predicted starting XI: Orlando Gill; Juan Jose Caceres, Jose Canale, Gustavo Gomez, Junior Alonso; Andres Cubas, Diego Gomez; Matias Galarza, Miguel Almiron; Julio Enciso, Gabriel Avalos.
France predicted starting XI: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne; Adrien Rabiot, A Tchouameni; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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