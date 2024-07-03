Hello User
Lionel Messi out of Argentina's Olympic squad; Coach Mascherano includes THESE 4 World Cup winners

Lionel Messi out of Argentina's Olympic squad; Coach Mascherano includes THESE 4 World Cup winners

AP

  • Lionel Messi not in Argentina's Olympic squad. Coach Mascherano includes World Cup winners Álvarez and Otamendi. Messi, focusing on Copa America, aims to defend title won in 2021.

Lionel Messi of Argentina gestures from the bench prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group A match between Argentina and Peru at Hard Rock Stadium on June 29, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (File image: AFP)

Lionel Messi won't be in Argentina’s squad at the Olympics starting later this month in Paris.

Coach Javier Mascherano included four World Cup winners in the squad he announced Tuesday, including striker Julián Álvarez and defender Nicolás Otamendi.

The 37-year-old Messi, who has struggled with injuries this year, is now playing at the Copa America, aiming to defend the continental title he won in 2021. That victory served as a springboard for Argentina to lift the World Cup in 2022.

Messi won the gold medal at Beijing in 2008 in his only Olympic campaign.

The Olympic men’s soccer tournament is for under-23 teams, but three older players are allowed on each squad.

Mascherano, who won the Olympic gold medal as a player in 2004 and '08, will add goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli, Otamendi and Álvarez to his squad after Copa America is finished.

Midfielder Claudio Echeverri, a recent signing for Manchester City from River Plate, will also join.

Argentina will play two friendlies in France before its Olympic soccer tournament opener against Morocco on July 24. Argentina and Morocco are in Group B along with Iraq and Ukraine.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

