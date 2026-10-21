Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona: The UEFA Champions League rivalry that keeps delivering high-scoring encounters

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Barcelona renew their rivalry in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, when the two teams lock horns in a high-profile league stage match in Paris.

The meetings between these two sides over the last decade or so have produced some of the competition’s comebacks, heavy defeats and some stellar attacking display. So far, these two teams have locked horns in 15 matches, with PSG winning six and Barcelona winning five.

Four other matches have ended in draws. PSG have scored 29 goals whereas the Spanish giants have scored 28 goals, thus underlining the competitive balance of a rivalry that has repeatedly delivered decisive moments at both ends of the pitch.

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Barcelona’s epic comeback in 2016-17 One of the most defining chapters of this rivalry came during the 2016-17 UEFA Champions League season, when PSG won the first leg of their round of 16 leg with a 4-0 margin at Parc des Princes.

This put Barcelona under immense pressure, but the Catalan side responded in style, beating PSG 6-1 to win 6-5 on aggregate. Neymar Jr scored a brace, whereas Lionel Messi found the back of the net once. Luis Suarez and Sergi Roberto scored a goal each, whereas Lavyin Kurzawa scored an own goal.

This rivalry produced yet another emphatic result during the round of 16 tie in the 2-20-21 Champions League season. Barcelona hosted the first leg, but PSG walked away as 4-1 winners with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick.

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Moise Kean also scored for the visitors, whereas Messi converted a penalty for Barcelona. The return leg in Paris ended 1-1, this time with PSG emerging victorious with a 5-2 aggregate scoreline.

2024 quarterfinal delivers another turnaround The quarterfinal tie between these two teams during the 2023-24 season produced another exciting outcome. That was a seven-goal thriller, with Barcelona winning the first leg 3-2 in Paris and going into their second leg at home with a one goal advantage.

PSG overturned that deficit with a 4-1 win over Barcelona in the return leg in Barcelona. Raphinha gave the hosts an early lead but Ousmane Dembele equalised before Vitinha put PSG 2-1 ahead in the 54th minute. Mbappe scored twice in the second half, completing a 6-4 win on aggregate for PSG.

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PSG's recent record The most recent meeting between PSG and Barcelona took place in October 2025 during the league phase of the 2025-26 Champions League season. Barcelona took a 19th minute lead through Ferran Torres, but Senny Mayulu equalised in the 38th minute as the teams went into the half-time break with a 1-1 scoreline.