1 min read.Updated: 17 Jun 2021, 02:15 PM ISTReuters
France midfielder Paul Pogba removed a Heineken bottle in front of him at a Euro 2020 news conference, a day after Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo removed two Coca-Cola bottles, sparking a furore among football fans.
Pogba, a practising Muslim, moved away the beer bottle when he sat down to speak to the media on Tuesday after he was named man of the match in France's 1-0 Group F win over Germany.