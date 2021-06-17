Paul Pogba does a Ronaldo, removes beer bottle at Euro 2020 presser

France's midfielder Paul Pogba reacts during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between France and Germany

02:15 PM IST

Reuters

Pogba moved away the beer bottle when he sat down to speak to the media on Tuesday after he was named man of the match in France's 1-0 Group F win over Germany.