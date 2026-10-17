Pedro Neto brace seals Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Everton as Emi Martinez head injury overshadows result

Chelsea registered a 2-0 victory over Everton in a Premier League clash at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, but the result was dominated by a worrying head injury to goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Pedro Neto opens the scoring seconds after the break The first half was a physical, stop-start affair that produced several yellow cards and few clear chances. Everton matched Chelsea for intensity, yet Xabi Alonso’s side struck almost immediately after the restart. Just 43 seconds into the second half, Jorrel Hato reached the byline and cut the ball back. Pedro Neto, unmarked in the area, swept a low finish into the bottom corner to put the visitors ahead.

Emiliano Martinez collision forces lengthy stoppage The contest was halted midway through the second half after a sickening clash of heads between Emiliano Martinez and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. Martinez, who had come out to deal with a free-kick delivery, was fitted with a neck brace and given oxygen on the pitch before being stretchered off and taken to hospital for precautionary tests. Branthwaite was able to continue after treatment. The stoppage led to 11 minutes of added time.

View full Image View full Image Chelsea's Argentinian goalkeeper #26 Emiliano Martinez is taken off on a stretcher after a clash of heads with Everton's English defender #04 Jarrad Branthwaite during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Chelsea at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool. ( AFP )

Mike Penders makes Premier League debut as Pedro Neto completes brace Emiliano Martinez’s departure handed 21-year-old Belgian Mike Penders his Premier League debut. The young goalkeeper helped Chelsea keep a clean sheet, their first in the league since January and the end of a 22-game run without one. Pedro Neto sealed the win in the 90th minute, reacting quickest to a loose ball after Jordan Henderson’s free-kick struck the wall and dropped invitingly. He finished calmly into the bottom corner to complete his first Premier League brace.

Player and manager reactionsPedro Neto dedicated the victory to his injured teammate. “We are really pleased. Shame for Emi, but we wish you all the best. This win is for him,” the Portuguese winger told TNT Sports. “We need a clean sheet, to be honest. I think we did a very good game. Emi deserved this, Mike did as well.”

Reflecting on his second goal, Neto added: “This comes a little bit from the new coach of the national team (Jorge Jesus) who says when you are near the area you need to pass to the goal, so really happy with that.”

Alonso confirmed Martinez left the stadium conscious and was undergoing hospital checks. “Very pleased, first with the win, then with the three points,” the Chelsea manager said. “We were solid, professional, and serious.”