Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City exit after 10 years: ‘Don’t ask me the reasons, deep inside, I know its my time’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed his exit from the club after 10 years, the English Premier League (EPL) side announced on Friday. Guardiola's exit brings to an end to a decade-old old spell. During his time at the club, Guardiola established Manchester City as one of the major forces in European football.

Guardiola, who still has a year left in his contract, will take charge of Manchester City one final time when they take on recently-crowned Europa League champions Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League. However, Guardiola would still be associated with the City Group as a global ambassador, where he will act as an advisor to all the clubs of the group.

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"Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time," Guardiola said in a statement released by Manchester City. "Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City," he said.

View full Image View full Image Pep Guardiola won a total of 20 trophies in his 10 years in charge of Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's numbers at Manchester City Since joining Manchester City in 2016, Guardiola guided the club to six Premier League titles and the Champions League for the first time in 2023. He won 17 major trophies in all, including a domestic double this season of the English League Cup and the FA Cup. He has won 35 major titles across his coaching career including his time at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Not to forget the 100 Premier League points in 2017-18 by Manchester City is an all-time record. In fact that season, Manchester City scored a record 106 goals in the Premier League, recorded the most wins (32), most away points (50), biggest goal difference (+79) and biggest winning margin (19 points) in history.

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In the following season, Manchester City won Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield under Guardiola, as Manchester City became the first team in the history of English football to win all four domestic trophies in a single season.

The 2022-23 campaign saw Manchester City become just the second English side to win the Treble of UEFA Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. It is viewed as the greatest in Manchester City’s 132-year history.

Manchester City honour Pep Guardiola In a touching tribute, Manchester City will rename the North Stand at the Etihad Stadium as ‘The Pep Guardiola Stand’. The decision came as a recognition to the incredible contribution made by Guardiola during his ten historic years as manager of the club. A statue of Guardiola will also be installed outside the stadium.

“I said a long time ago that Manchester City should have the very best people at its disposal, both on and off the field. For ten years Pep has been the personification of that ambition,” His Highness Sheikh Mansour said.

“He has made an indelible imprint on the DNA of the Club. One that is borne more from how he won than from the many trophies he lifted. He has the unending gratitude of myself and the entire City family, a family of which he will always be part,” he said.