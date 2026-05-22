Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City exit after 10 years: ‘Don’t ask me the reasons, deep inside, I know its my time’

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed his exit from the club after 10 years, the English Premier League (EPL) side announced on Friday. Guardiola's exit brings to an end to a decade-old old spell. During his time at the club, Guardiola established Manchester City as one of the major forces in European football.

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Guardiola, who still has a year left in his contract, will take charge of Manchester City one final time when they take on recently-crowned Europa League champions Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League. However, Guardiola would still be associated with the City Group as a global ambassador, where he will act as an advisor to all the clubs of the group.

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"Don't ask me the reasons I'm leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it's my time," Guardiola said in a statement released by Manchester City. "Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City," he said.

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Pep Guardiola won a total of 20 trophies in his 10 years in charge of Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's numbers at Manchester City Since joining Manchester City in 2016, Guardiola guided the club to six Premier League titles and the Champions League for the first time in 2023. He won 17 major trophies in all, including a domestic double this season of the English League Cup and the FA Cup. He has won 35 major titles across his coaching career including his time at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

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Not to forget the 100 Premier League points in 2017-18 by Manchester City is an all-time record. In fact that season, Manchester City scored a record 106 goals in the Premier League, recorded the most wins (32), most away points (50), biggest goal difference (+79) and biggest winning margin (19 points) in history.

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In the following season, Manchester City won Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield under Guardiola, as Manchester City became the first team in the history of English football to win all four domestic trophies in a single season.

The 2022-23 campaign saw Manchester City become just the second English side to win the Treble of UEFA Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup. It is viewed as the greatest in Manchester City’s 132-year history.

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Manchester City honour Pep Guardiola In a touching tribute, Manchester City will rename the North Stand at the Etihad Stadium as ‘The Pep Guardiola Stand’. The decision came as a recognition to the incredible contribution made by Guardiola during his ten historic years as manager of the club. A statue of Guardiola will also be installed outside the stadium.

“I said a long time ago that Manchester City should have the very best people at its disposal, both on and off the field. For ten years Pep has been the personification of that ambition,” His Highness Sheikh Mansour said.

“He has made an indelible imprint on the DNA of the Club. One that is borne more from how he won than from the many trophies he lifted. He has the unending gratitude of myself and the entire City family, a family of which he will always be part,” he said.

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Who will replace Pep Guardiola at Man City? Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is in line to replace Guardiola at Manchester City. Maresca has previously worked with Guardiola as an assistant at Manchester City. Having said that, it would be a daunting task to replace the Catalan and carry forward the legacy of Guardiola.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in