Portugal football icon Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football earlier in November, but without getting a farewell match.

Ronaldo's retirement announcement came in the aftermath of a reported fallout with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus, who left Ronaldo as an unused substitute during a UEFA Nations League match against Norway in September.

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The Al-Nassr star last played for Portugal in a Nations League clash against Wales on 24 September, which Portugal won 1-0.

Now, former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up on the 41-year-old's retirement from international football, saying the veteran deserves a fitting farewell.

Ronaldo played for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018, around the same time Guardiola was manager of Real Madrid's El Clásico rivals, FC Barcelona. Guardiola managed Barcelona from 2009 to 2012.

‘They can’t let him go like this’: Pep Guardiola “The Portuguese Football Federation must ensure a dignified end to Cristiano Ronaldo's career. Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't leave the Portuguese national team in this manner. They can't let him go like this," the Spaniard said on Brazilian football icon Romario's YouTube channel.

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"There are exceptional players, and Cristiano Ronaldo is one of them; therefore, this situation must be rectified. Whether they rectify it or not isn't my concern, but they absolutely must. That's right; what he's achieved in the world of football deserves a different ending," he added.

Guardiola opined that Ronaldo deserved to leave international football on his own terms. The former Manchester United star scored 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal and leads the all-time international goal-scorers' list, ahead of Argentina legend Lionel Messi (126 goals), who also played his farewell international match against Benin in early October.

"Both sides need to make an effort to guarantee a fitting farewell. They must understand that Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to leave on his own terms.

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"There should be a celebration where he feels the love of his countrymen, and he, in turn, must also take the initiative and say: 'Let's turn the page on the past,'", Guardiola explained.

"Great players…deserve to leave through front door': Pep Guardiola The 55-year-old further elaborated on why Ronaldo deserved to sign off from international football on a high. “Great players, those who were truly at the pinnacle of their game, deserve to leave through the front door.

"Firstly, because they earned it through everything they gave to the sport; football itself owes them this recognition," he said.

Also Read | Rasmus Højlund pays tribute to Ronaldo with 'siuuu' post after brace vs Portugal

"And secondly, for the sake of the children taking their first steps on the pitch, who might say: I want to end my career like Romário, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Paolo Maldini, or any of the other greats throughout history. That's how it should be," the former Bayern Munich boss stated.

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Ronaldo continues to play club football for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. In the 2026-27 season so far, he has played 14 games across competitions and scored 10 goals. He is second on the top goal-scorers' list in the Saudi Pro League this season, behind Al Ahli's Ivan Toney (13 goals).

(With agency inputs)

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.