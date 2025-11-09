Pep Guardiola's 1000th game: Jurgen Klopp calls Catalan an ‘inspiration to all’ ahead of Manchester City vs Liverpool

Pep Guardiola will walk into an elite of managers when the Spanish leads Manchester City against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday for his 1000th game in charge at the Etihad Stadium. Having started his coaching career in 2007, Guardiola has come a long way with top clubs likes Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City in his CV.

In his 18-year-old managerial career, Guardiola collected 715 victories in all competitions, since taking over Barcelona B in 2007. Under Guardiola, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City have won 12 top-flight titles altogether. He has also won three Champions League titles.

The 54-year-old won 14 English Cup victories and lost only 128 matches in total. Ahead of his marquee clash, former Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp called Guardiola "an inspiration to all". Klopp and Guardiola had a established a respectful rivalry over the years.

After the two battled it out in German Bundesliga between years 2013 and 2015. The pair then shifted to English Premier League with Guardiola taking charge of Manchester City while Klopp chose Liverpool. The German stepped down from his position at Liverpool earlier this year.

“Pep, my friend, welcome to the 1000 Club!” Klopp said in an interview with Sky Sports. “I can't believe you look that young and [have] already reached this incredible landmark. I probably don't have to say that I reached it 81 games ago (laughs) but that's probably the only time I arrived before you,” added Klopp.

It was an honour to face you: Jurgen Klopp Out of 999 games so far, Guardiola managed Manchester City 549 times. He was in charge of Barcelona in 247 games, Bayern Munich in 161 games and Barcelona B in 42 matches.

Calling out their rivalry as most difficult, Klopp acknowledged Guardiola's sharp footballing mind. "But it's all good, it's all good. I said it a million times: It was a pleasure and it was an honour to face you that often during our careers.

“Most difficult games but anyhow the games I enjoyed the most, because you were and you are an inspiration to all of us. The way you understand football is pretty much second to none. The desire you show every day is absolutely outstanding. So, yeah, another legendary club you are a part of now and on to the next 1000,” added Klopp.

