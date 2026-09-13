Phil Foden red card: City midfielder becomes first since 2017 to be sent off in a Premier League Manchester Derby; Watch

Phil Foden on Sunday became the first footballer since 2017 to be given a red card in a Manchester Derby in the Premier League. The incident took place at Old Trafford on the 23rd minute of the match between Manchester United and Manchester City - the first derby of this year's Premier League.
The last player to be shown a red card in a Manchester derby in a Premier League was Marouane Fellaini for headbutting Manchester City's legendary figure Sergio Aguero on April 27, 2017 on the 84th minute at the Etihad Stadium. That game ended in a goalless draw.
With that red card, Foden became the first Manchester City player to be sent off in a Manchester derby since 2006. Neither of the teams were able to open the scoring in the first 45 minutes. Before Foden, the last City player to be sent off in a Manchester derby was Bernardo Corradi in 2006.
It was a moment of madness from Foden. The English international was challenged by Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes near the touchline and fell on the ground while the ball still in play. Fernandes tried to kick the ball, but it hit the back of Foden.
Reacting angrily, the 26-year-old, while lying on the ground, kicked at Fernandes with both feet in the stomach of the Portuguese. Referee Michael Oliver showed a straight red card and the decision was also checked by the Viden Assistant Referee (VAR) which confirmed Foden was at fault.
“That looks like a clear red card to me. Looks to be a secondary movement,” confirmed VAR official Matt Donohue. According to former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, it was a lucky escape for Fernandes.
“I am surprised that Fernandes has got away without a booking,” Neville said on air on Sky Sports.
|Date
|Player
|Club
|April 27, 2017
|Marouane Fellaini
|Manchester United
|November 2, 2014
|Chris Smalling
|Manchester United
|October 23, 2011
|Jonny Evans
|Manchester United
|November 30, 2008
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|January 14, 2006
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|September 10, 2005
|Alan Smith
|Manchester United
|April 21, 2001
|Roy Keane
|Manchester United
|November 18, 2000
|Roy Keane
|Manchester United
|April 6, 1996
|Michael Frontzeck
|Manchester City
|November 10, 1994
|Andrei Kanchelskis
|Manchester United
More to follow..