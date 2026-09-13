Phil Foden red card: City midfielder becomes first since 2017 to be sent off in a Premier League Manchester Derby; Watch

Phil Foden on Sunday became the first footballer since 2017 to be given a red card in a Manchester Derby in the Premier League. The incident took place at Old Trafford on the 23rd minute of the match between Manchester United and Manchester City - the first derby of this year's Premier League.

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The last player to be shown a red card in a Manchester derby in a Premier League was Marouane Fellaini for headbutting Manchester City's legendary figure Sergio Aguero on April 27, 2017 on the 84th minute at the Etihad Stadium. That game ended in a goalless draw.

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With that red card, Foden became the first Manchester City player to be sent off in a Manchester derby since 2006. Neither of the teams were able to open the scoring in the first 45 minutes. Before Foden, the last City player to be sent off in a Manchester derby was Bernardo Corradi in 2006.

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Why was Phil Foden given red card? It was a moment of madness from Foden. The English international was challenged by Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes near the touchline and fell on the ground while the ball still in play. Fernandes tried to kick the ball, but it hit the back of Foden.

Reacting angrily, the 26-year-old, while lying on the ground, kicked at Fernandes with both feet in the stomach of the Portuguese. Referee Michael Oliver showed a straight red card and the decision was also checked by the Viden Assistant Referee (VAR) which confirmed Foden was at fault.

“That looks like a clear red card to me. Looks to be a secondary movement,” confirmed VAR official Matt Donohue. According to former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, it was a lucky escape for Fernandes.

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“I am surprised that Fernandes has got away without a booking,” Neville said on air on Sky Sports.

List of red cards in Premier League Manchester Derby

Date Player Club April 27, 2017 Marouane Fellaini Manchester United November 2, 2014 Chris Smalling Manchester United October 23, 2011 Jonny Evans Manchester United November 30, 2008 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United January 14, 2006 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United September 10, 2005 Alan Smith Manchester United April 21, 2001 Roy Keane Manchester United November 18, 2000 Roy Keane Manchester United April 6, 1996 Michael Frontzeck Manchester City November 10, 1994 Andrei Kanchelskis Manchester United

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in