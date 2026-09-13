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Phil Foden red card: City midfielder becomes first since 2017 to be sent off in a Premier League Manchester Derby; Watch

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden was sent off on the 23rd minute against Manchester United at Old Trafford in a match of the English Premier League.

Koushik Paul
Updated13 Sep 2026, 10:05 PM IST
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Manchester City's Phil Foden remonstrates with referee Michael Oliver after being shown a red card against Manchester United.
Manchester City's Phil Foden remonstrates with referee Michael Oliver after being shown a red card against Manchester United. (REUTERS)
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Phil Foden on Sunday became the first footballer since 2017 to be given a red card in a Manchester Derby in the Premier League. The incident took place at Old Trafford on the 23rd minute of the match between Manchester United and Manchester City - the first derby of this year's Premier League.

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The last player to be shown a red card in a Manchester derby in a Premier League was Marouane Fellaini for headbutting Manchester City's legendary figure Sergio Aguero on April 27, 2017 on the 84th minute at the Etihad Stadium. That game ended in a goalless draw.

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With that red card, Foden became the first Manchester City player to be sent off in a Manchester derby since 2006. Neither of the teams were able to open the scoring in the first 45 minutes. Before Foden, the last City player to be sent off in a Manchester derby was Bernardo Corradi in 2006.

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Why was Phil Foden given red card?

It was a moment of madness from Foden. The English international was challenged by Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes near the touchline and fell on the ground while the ball still in play. Fernandes tried to kick the ball, but it hit the back of Foden.

Reacting angrily, the 26-year-old, while lying on the ground, kicked at Fernandes with both feet in the stomach of the Portuguese. Referee Michael Oliver showed a straight red card and the decision was also checked by the Viden Assistant Referee (VAR) which confirmed Foden was at fault.

“That looks like a clear red card to me. Looks to be a secondary movement,” confirmed VAR official Matt Donohue. According to former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, it was a lucky escape for Fernandes.

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“I am surprised that Fernandes has got away without a booking,” Neville said on air on Sky Sports.

List of red cards in Premier League Manchester Derby

DatePlayerClub
April 27, 2017Marouane FellainiManchester United
November 2, 2014Chris SmallingManchester United
October 23, 2011Jonny EvansManchester United
November 30, 2008Cristiano RonaldoManchester United
January 14, 2006Cristiano RonaldoManchester United
September 10, 2005Alan SmithManchester United
April 21, 2001Roy KeaneManchester United
November 18, 2000Roy KeaneManchester United
April 6, 1996Michael FrontzeckManchester City
November 10, 1994Andrei KanchelskisManchester United

More to follow..

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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