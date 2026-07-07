‘Play football with a light heart. Delight people again’ - Neymar's father begs son to continue after Brazil retirement

Neymar drew curtains on his 16-year-old international career after Brazil's painful exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the round of 16. The five-time champions lost 1-2 to Norway, thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland. Neymar did convert one for Brazil in the added-on time, but it was too late.

Following the loss, Neymar burst into tears on the ground and was consoled by teammates Raphinha and Vinicius Junior. The 34-year-old then went into the stands to spend some time with his family, before announcing his decision to retire from the national team to media at the mixed zone.

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Following Neymar's decision, his father Neymar Santos Sr. posted a lengthy message on Instagram, urging the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star to not quit football. “Son... What a journey! What a beautiful path! A challenging path. Often painful, but infinitely blessed,” his father wrote.

"It seems like it was yesterday when I saw that boy with a ball at his feet, dreaming... never imagining how far God would take him. From a very young age, I realized there was something different about you. It wasn't just talent. It was a purpose. Until then, be happy. Play football with a light heart. Delight people again. Do what God placed in your hands when you were just a child

“Rediscover the joy of having the ball at your feet. Smile on the field again. Today you are healthy. God has once again given you the opportunity to do what you have always loved,” read his father's statement further.

According to Neymar's father, the end will be determined by the almighty. He also recalled the moments while celebrating Neymar's goals, achievements and the titles that he won at the highest level.

"We lived together through every stage of this journey. I celebrated your first goals, your first achievements, and your arrival in professional football; later, I thrilled as the great stadiums roared, titles were won, and you traveled the world, played for the Brazilian national team, and achieved worldwide recognition.

“I saw that boy transform into one of the best players of his generation. But, for me, nothing surpasses the privilege of having followed every step as a father. The end of the story is never determined by a difficult moment; it is God who writes the final chapter of our lives,” he added.

‘Son, keep playing football’ Neymar Santos Sr requested his son to keep playing the game as long as he can and rediscover the joy of having the ball at his feet. "And it is precisely because I believe this that I want to make a request of you as a father. Son, keep playing football.

“Rediscover the joy of having the ball at your feet. Smile on the field again. Today you are healthy. God has once again given you the opportunity to do what you have always loved. Until then, be happy. Play football with a light heart. Delight people again. Do what God placed in your hands when you were just a child,” he added further.

Neymar's career have been hampered by injuries. After enjoying his peak time at Barcelona, injuries kept Neymar on and out of the game more often than not. In fact, at FIFA World Cup 2026, Neymar came with a calf issue and played a total of around 38 minutes, making second half appearances.