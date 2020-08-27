Pogba tests positive for COVID-19, out of France squad

Pogba tests positive for COVID-19, out of France squad1 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2020, 06:53 PM IST
'I had to make a change at the last minute because Paul Pogba was supposed to be in the squad, France manager Deschamps said
'I had to make a change at the last minute because Paul Pogba was supposed to be in the squad, France manager Deschamps said
France midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for COVID-19 and been left out of the national team squad, coach Didier Deschamps said Thursday.
“I had to make a change at the last minute because Paul Pogba was supposed to be in the squad," Deschamps said.
“Unfortunately for him, he had a test yesterday which was positive this morning."
The Manchester United midfielder's place in the squad will be taken by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga ahead of upcoming Nations League qualifiers against Sweden and Croatia.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated