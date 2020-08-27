Home >Sports >Football News >Pogba tests positive for COVID-19, out of France squad
Pogba tests positive for COVID-19, out of France squad

1 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2020, 06:53 PM IST PTI

'I had to make a change at the last minute because Paul Pogba was supposed to be in the squad, France manager Deschamps said

France midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for COVID-19 and been left out of the national team squad, coach Didier Deschamps said Thursday.

“I had to make a change at the last minute because Paul Pogba was supposed to be in the squad," Deschamps said.

“Unfortunately for him, he had a test yesterday which was positive this morning."

The Manchester United midfielder's place in the squad will be taken by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga ahead of upcoming Nations League qualifiers against Sweden and Croatia.

