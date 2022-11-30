FIFA World Cup 2022: Poland vs Argentina prediction, time, live-streaming details2 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 09:03 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: If Argentina fail to win against Poland, this will mark Lionel Messi’s last world cup match.
After Argentina’s shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, every match Lionel Messi plays at the FIFA World Cup 2022 has the potential to become his final game at world cups. The importance of this match is critical for each of these teams in Group C, which is still open for any team to qualify for the knockout stage. Only a win can ensure that they are going to the next round.