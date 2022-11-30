After Argentina’s shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, every match Lionel Messi plays at the FIFA World Cup 2022 has the potential to become his final game at world cups. The importance of this match is critical for each of these teams in Group C, which is still open for any team to qualify for the knockout stage. Only a win can ensure that they are going to the next round.

Overview

Group C, despite consisting of pre-tournament favourites Argentina, is yet to be sorted. Not only Poland and Argentina, even Saudi Arabia and Mexico (which have just one point at this moment) can qualify for the next round. While winning this match will seal Poland or Argentina a spot for the next round, even a draw will suffice for the Central European country.

Teams

Poland

Robert Lewandowski celebrated his first world cup goal against Saudi Arabia. He said he was looking forward to playing against Messi in a world cup match, he must also be aware that this will be a chance to reach the last 16 for the first time since 1986. The Eagles demonstrated their defensive prowess by being one of just three countries, Brazil and Morocco, to have yet to allow a goal after two group games. That’s exactly what may frustrate Argentina in this match.

Argentina

With one point separating them from Poland at the top coming into their last group match, Argentina are presently tied with Saudi Arabia on three points. Due to Mexico's solid defensive line, the Albiceleste struggled in the first half but managed to score twice in the second. The two-time world champions shouldn’t struggle much to score against their European opponent, as they have scored in each of their 11 previous meetings with the Polish team.

Head-to-Head

Poland and Argentina have played 11 times against each other. Two matches ended in a draw whereas Argentina won six of those.

Key Players

Lionel Messi is always the most important player in any match that he plays. However, media reports claim that Argentina will play centre-back Cristian Romero and right-back Nahuel Molina, both 24 years old, in place of Lisandro Martínez and Gonzalo Montiel. In that case, those two will be key to keep the Polish attack at bay. Piotr Zielinski, who was crucial to Poland's triumph over Saudi Arabia, will be Poland’s main hope.

Date, Time & Venue

The Poland vs Argentina match will be played on December 1 at 00:30 AM (Indian time) in the Stadium 974, Doha.

Live-streaming Details

The Poland vs Argentina match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction

Poland’s clean sheet in the tournament so far will be challenged by Messi and boys, who will win 3-1.

