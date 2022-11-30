Teams

Poland

Robert Lewandowski celebrated his first world cup goal against Saudi Arabia. He said he was looking forward to playing against Messi in a world cup match, he must also be aware that this will be a chance to reach the last 16 for the first time since 1986. The Eagles demonstrated their defensive prowess by being one of just three countries, Brazil and Morocco, to have yet to allow a goal after two group games. That’s exactly what may frustrate Argentina in this match.