Portugal at FIFA World Cup 2026: Can Cristiano Ronaldo finally match Lionel Messi? Check match dates, time and more

Portugal arrive at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as genuine contenders. It is one of the most emotionally-charged squads in the tournament. This is their 7th consecutive World Cup appearance.

An immensely-talented squad is guided by Roberto Martinez and motivated by memories of a teammate they lost. They are also carrying the weight of a 41-year-old captain chasing one final dream.

Portugal at FIFA World Cups Portugal have qualified for every World Cup this century. Their recent history shows a team of consistent promise but ultimate frustration.

They reached the semi-finals in 2006, their best performance in the modern era. They exited in the Round of 16 in both 2010 and 2018. A group-stage exit in 2014 remains their lowest point in recent tournaments.

They reached the quarter-finals at the 2022 Qatar World Cup before being knocked out. Portugal have never won the World Cup. That remains the one major trophy this golden generation has entirely eluded.

Group K Fixtures: When Are Portugal Matches? Portugal have been placed in Group K alongside DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia. This is a very manageable group for a squad of Portugal's quality. Martinez will expect his side to top the group with minimum fuss.

View full Image View full Image FIFA 2026: Portugal Matches

Portugal open their campaign against DR Congo on 17 June at 10:30 PM IST. Their second group match is against Uzbekistan on 23 June at 10:30 PM IST. They close the group stage against Colombia on 28 June at 5 AM IST.

Cristiano Ronaldo: The Final Dance All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo at this tournament. The 41-year-old captain holds the men's records for most international caps and most international goals with 143. He and Lionel Messi will become the first men to appear at 6 World Cups.

But, Ronaldo – always heavily compared with Messi over the GOAT debate – needs one cup that separates him from the Argentine legend. And, it’s the biggest trophy of all.

Ronaldo is the only man to have scored at 5 World Cups. He needs just 2 goals to surpass Eusebio's Portuguese World Cup record of nine.

However, questions follow him into this tournament. He scored just once at Qatar 2022 and failed to score at all at Euro 2024 despite starting every game. He missed Portugal's March friendlies with a hamstring issue. He also received a red card against Ireland during qualifying for violent conduct.

A 3-match ban was reduced to 1 game by UEFA. Managing his workload in the sapping summer heat of North America will be another challenge. Portugal can look more dangerous with a more mobile striker up front.

Martinez has been characteristically supportive. "Our captain is an example," he said. "We want him to continue with the same level of responsibility and leadership."

Ronaldo himself confirmed this 6th World Cup will be his last. His fans want him to finish like a champion.

The Diogo Jota Tribute This Portugal squad carries a grief that goes beyond football. Forward Diogo Jota, one of the most popular members of the squad, died in a car crash in Spain last summer alongside his brother. He won his 49th cap in the 2025 Nations League final, which Portugal won on penalties against Spain. That was his final match.

Martinez named a squad of 27 plus one. "To lose Diogo Jota was an unforgettable and very difficult moment," the coach said. "The spirit, the strength, the example of Diogo Jota, the plus one. He will be the plus one forever."

Topping the group would mean Portugal play their Round of 32 match on the first anniversary of Jota's death.

Team News Portugal possess one of the finest midfields in world football. Bruno Fernandes set a Premier League record of 21 assists in 2025-26 and created the most chances in the division.

Vitinha finished third in the 2025 Ballon d'Or and controls games from deep for PSG. Joao Neves, just 21 years old, is rapidly becoming one of Europe's smartest midfielders. Bernardo Silva adds class and intelligence alongside them.

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Martinez has settled on either a 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 formation. The core principle is controlling possession and dictating tempo. Portugal averaged the second-most crosses per game in European qualifying. They are tactically flexible and capable of creating overloads both wide and centrally.

Their weakness lies in central defence. They lack a commanding partner for Ruben Dias. They are vulnerable to set pieces and crosses, a weakness that Hungary and Ireland both exploited in qualifying. A physical side that defends deep can cause them genuine problems.

Rafael Leao's fitness and consistency have been concerns this season. His pace and trickery alongside Francisco Conceicao offer significant width when both are firing.

Key Players to Watch Vitinha is the midfield heartbeat, a Champions League final Man of the Match, who controls games with extraordinary composure.

Bruno Fernandes is in the form of his life and capable of unlocking any defence. Joao Neves brings intelligence and energy at just 21. Goncalo Ramos offers a dangerous and mobile striking option when Ronaldo needs rest.

Portugal Full Squad Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Silva, Ricardo Velho

Defenders: Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Nuno Mendes, Nelson Semedo, Matheus Nunes, Goncalo Inacio, Renato Veiga, Tomas Araujo

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Ruben Neves, Samu Costa

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao, Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos, Pedro Neto, Francisco Conceicao, Goncalo Guedes, Francisco Trincao

How to Watch Portugal's Matches ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast all Portugal matches at FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access. Hindi commentary is available on Unite8 Sports 1. English commentary is on Unite8 Sports 2. HD versions of both channels are available.