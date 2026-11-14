Portugal football icon Cristiano Ronaldo announces production of TV series Day 1s; all you need to know

Cristiano Ronaldo has ventured into television production, with filming beginning on his first scripted series, Day 1s. The Portugal footballer has joined hands with British filmmaker Matthew Vaughn for the 10-part football comedy, which has been commissioned by streaming platform Paramount+.

Ronaldo announced the development on 12 November through an Instagram post, sharing pictures from the production set. The 41-year-old announced his retirement from international football earlier in November.

"Exciting news! Production of my first TV show, Day 1s, has just started. More to come!" Ronaldo wrote.

The series is being produced under UR-Marv Studios, the production company co-founded by Ronaldo and Vaughn in April 2025. Vaughn is known for directing films such as Kingsman and Kick-Ass.

Day 1s follows the story of a gifted young footballer who realises his ambition of playing in the Premier League after signing for Brentford FC. The story also focuses on his childhood friends, who have remained by his side since before he achieved fame and financial success. The title refers to the people who have supported someone from the beginning.

Damian Lewis, Thierry Henry associated with project British actor Damian Lewis will lead the cast, while former Arsenal and France forward Thierry Henry is also associated with the project. British rapper Dave is among the other cast members.

Lewis, known for his performances in Homeland and Billions, is also an executive producer of the series. Vaughn has directed the pilot episode, while Dan Mazer, whose credits include Borat, will serve as the showrunner.

The idea for the series was developed by football agent Darren Dein. His production company, DoubleD Sports, is producing the project alongside Archery Pictures. Ronaldo, Vaughn, Henry, Lewis, Doug Ellin and Kris Thykier are among its executive producers.

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Ronaldo said the series would explore the aspects of football that extend beyond what happens on the pitch.

"I've spent my entire life in football, and I know that some of the most powerful stories happen away from the pitch. Football is about dreams, ambition, loyalty, sacrifice and the people who believe in you from day one. That's what makes Day 1s special," he said in a statement.

The 41-year-old added that he was proud to bring a different side of football to audiences through the project. He also highlighted his partnership with Vaughn and the involvement of Henry in the production.

Vaughn described Day 1s as the right project to launch their production venture, expressing his excitement about working with Ronaldo.

Ronaldo expands his business beyond football The television series marks another addition to Ronaldo's business interests outside professional football. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has expanded his commercial activities across several sectors, including fashion, hospitality and fitness.

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Ronaldo and Vaughn established UR-Marv Studios in 2025 to develop projects for film and television. Their collaboration also includes Stuntnuts, an action-comedy film featuring Hollywood actors Chris Hemsworth and Sam Rockwell, with Matt Damon also attached to the project.

Ronaldo continues to play for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, even as he explores opportunities in the entertainment industry.