Portugal vs Croatia: How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 tie — head-to-head, match predictions

The Portugal vs Croatia match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup will witness a faceoff between two former Real Madrid teammates— Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric. 

PN Vishnu
Published2 Jul 2026, 05:06 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session ahead of Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 clash against Croatia.
Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session ahead of Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 clash against Croatia. (Getty Images via AFP)

Portugal will lock horns with Croatia in what will be a faceoff between two former Real Madrid stars— Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, at the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 stage in Toronto on Thursday.

This tournament is being widely considered as the international swansong for both Ronaldo and Modric. Both of these football icons will be looking to finish their international careers on a high, and undoubtedly, neither of these players would want to get knocked out.

The Ronaldo vs Modric matchup in itself makes Portugal vs Croatia an exciting contest to watch.

Also Read | Spain vs Austria: Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 clash?

Portugal began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their first group stage match, before Ronaldo scored twice in a thumping 5-0 win over Uzbekistan.

In their final group stage match, Portugal were held 0-0 against Colombia, which led them to finish second in their group with five points.

Croatia, on the other hand, began with a 4-2 defeat to England in their group stage opener before going on to beat Panama 1-0 and then Ghana 2-1. Luka Modric's side finished second in their group with six points from three matches.

Portugal vs Croatia match details

MatchRound of 32
VenueToronto Stadium, Toronto
Time11 PM GMT | 4:30 AM IST
DateJuly 3 (IST)
RefereeEspen Eskas

Portugal vs Croatia head to head

Portugal and Croatia have locked horns in a total of 10 matches in international football, with Portugal winning seven and Croatia winning just once. Two other matches have ended in draws.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: How big players have performed in last six World Cups

Their most recent meeting came during the 2024-25 season of the UEFA Nations League, when the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in Croatia. This will be their first faceoff at the FIFA World Cup.

Matches10
Portugal won 7
Croatia won1
Draw2
Last meeting Portugal and Croatia played out a 1-1 draw in UEFA Nations League match in November 2024
Last FIFA World Cup meetingNone

Portugal vs Croatia team news

Portugal: Portugal don't have any major injury concerns or suspensions for the match against Croatia. Joao Neves is expected to return to the starting XI after being rested for the Colombia game, whereas Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the attack.

Ronaldo will hope to score his first-ever goal in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.

Croatia: Croatia too don't have any injury concerns or suspensions. The 2018 World Cup runners-up will rely on their experienced core of Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol and Ivan Perisic.

Also Read | What happened during Portugal vs Uzbekistan match at FIFA World Cup 2026?

Portugal vs Croatia prediction

According to the Opta supercomputer, Portugal are favourites to beat Croatia with a 56.2% chance of winning the match. Croatia, on the other hand, have only a 19.5% chance of winning. There is also a 24.3% chance of the match ending in a draw, which will mean extra time, and if needed, a penalty shootout.

Portugal vs Croatia live streaming details

RegionWhere to watch on TVWhere to get live streaming
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Portugal vs Croatia predicted starting XIs

Portugal: Costa; Dalot, Dias, Inácio, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Bruno; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Leão.

Croatia: Livaković; Stanišić, Šutalo, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modrić, Kovačić, Sučić; Perišić, Kramarić, Baturina.

Fifa World Cup 2026
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