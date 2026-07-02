Portugal vs Croatia: How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 tie — head-to-head, match predictions

Portugal will lock horns with Croatia in what will be a faceoff between two former Real Madrid stars— Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, at the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 stage in Toronto on Thursday.

This tournament is being widely considered as the international swansong for both Ronaldo and Modric. Both of these football icons will be looking to finish their international careers on a high, and undoubtedly, neither of these players would want to get knocked out.

The Ronaldo vs Modric matchup in itself makes Portugal vs Croatia an exciting contest to watch.

Portugal began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their first group stage match, before Ronaldo scored twice in a thumping 5-0 win over Uzbekistan.

In their final group stage match, Portugal were held 0-0 against Colombia, which led them to finish second in their group with five points.

Croatia, on the other hand, began with a 4-2 defeat to England in their group stage opener before going on to beat Panama 1-0 and then Ghana 2-1. Luka Modric's side finished second in their group with six points from three matches.

Portugal vs Croatia match details

Match Round of 32 Venue Toronto Stadium, Toronto Time 11 PM GMT | 4:30 AM IST Date July 3 (IST) Referee Espen Eskas

Portugal vs Croatia head to head Portugal and Croatia have locked horns in a total of 10 matches in international football, with Portugal winning seven and Croatia winning just once. Two other matches have ended in draws.

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Their most recent meeting came during the 2024-25 season of the UEFA Nations League, when the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in Croatia. This will be their first faceoff at the FIFA World Cup.

Matches 10 Portugal won 7 Croatia won 1 Draw 2 Last meeting Portugal and Croatia played out a 1-1 draw in UEFA Nations League match in November 2024 Last FIFA World Cup meeting None

Portugal vs Croatia team news Portugal: Portugal don't have any major injury concerns or suspensions for the match against Croatia. Joao Neves is expected to return to the starting XI after being rested for the Colombia game, whereas Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the attack.

Ronaldo will hope to score his first-ever goal in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.

Croatia: Croatia too don't have any injury concerns or suspensions. The 2018 World Cup runners-up will rely on their experienced core of Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Josko Gvardiol and Ivan Perisic.

Also Read | What happened during Portugal vs Uzbekistan match at FIFA World Cup 2026?

Portugal vs Croatia prediction According to the Opta supercomputer, Portugal are favourites to beat Croatia with a 56.2% chance of winning the match. Croatia, on the other hand, have only a 19.5% chance of winning. There is also a 24.3% chance of the match ending in a draw, which will mean extra time, and if needed, a penalty shootout.

Portugal vs Croatia live streaming details

Region Where to watch on TV Where to get live streaming India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

Portugal vs Croatia predicted starting XIs Portugal: Costa; Dalot, Dias, Inácio, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Bruno; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Leão.