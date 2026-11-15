Portugal vs Denmark standings: Selecao begin post-Cristiano Ronaldo era with 4-1 loss in UEFA Nations League

Denmark strengthened their bid for a place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals after registering a 4-1 victory over Portugal in their League A Group A4 encounter at the Estadio Municipal de Braga in Braga on Saturday.

Rasmus Hojlund scored twice in the second half after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg had converted a first-half penalty. Joachim Andersen added Denmark's fourth goal, while Bernardo Silva scored a late consolation for Portugal.

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The result ended Portugal's perfect start to their Nations League campaign, having won their opening four matches. However, the defeat did not affect their qualification for the quarter-finals, with the hosts having already secured a place in the last eight.

The match was Portugal's first since Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football. The players wore shirts bearing Ronaldo's name and number seven during the national anthem, while supporters displayed tributes to their former captain in the stands.

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Portugal dominated much of the first half but Denmark took the lead in the 43rd minute. The visitors were awarded a penalty after a VAR review found out that Ruben Dias had handled the ball inside the 18-yard box. Hojbjerg stepped up and converted the spot-kick to give Denmark a 1-0 advantage at half-time.

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Hojlund extended Denmark's lead four minutes into the second half, finishing a cross from the right with a volley after getting behind the Portuguese defence.

The striker completed his brace in the 57th minute, cutting inside Renato Veiga before finding the back of the net with a right-footed effort from the edge of the penalty area.

Andersen made it 4-0 in the 75th minute, heading home a free-kick delivered by Mathias Jensen. Portugal managed to get on the scoresheet in stoppage time when Bernardo Silva finished from close range after the goalkeeper had parried an earlier attempt.

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Portugal vs Denmark standings after the match Despite suffering their first defeat in the competition, Portugal remained at the top of Group A4 with 12 points from five matches. Denmark moved to nine points and retained second place, three points ahead of third-placed Norway.

Norway also registered a victory on Saturday, beating Wales 3-1 in Oslo. The result took them to six points, while Wales remained at the bottom of the group with three points.

What next for Portugal and Denmark? Both teams have one more fixture remaining in the Nations League’s group stage phase. Portugal will travel to Cardiff to face Wales, while Denmark will host Norway , with both matches taking place on Tuesday.

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Portugal have already qualified for the quarter-finals and will look to finish the group stage on a high. Denmark, meanwhile, have a three-point advantage over Norway and will aim to secure their place in the knockout stage with a positive result at home.

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The top two teams from each League A group qualify for the quarter-finals. Denmark's victory over Portugal has put them in a strong position heading into the final round of Group A4 fixtures.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.