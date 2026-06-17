Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA WC 2026 LIVE: Ronaldo's World Cup dream ignites; Starting lineups out

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE updates: Houston is set to light up for one of the most anticipated openers of FIFA World Cup 2026. Portugal walk out as clear favourites, stacked with talent and led by the greatest of all time. DR Congo return to the World Cup stage after 52 years carrying the pride of a nation and a defensive plan built to frustrate the big boys. The contrast could not be sharper.
For Cristiano Ronaldo this is personal. At 41, he steps onto the biggest stage once more, still chasing the one trophy that has escaped him across five previous World Cups. Portugal have the depth, the creativity and the firepower to make this a statement night. But DR Congo are no pushovers. They arrive organized, battle-hardened and ready to make every Portuguese touch feel like hard work. The Leopards will sit compact, wait for mistakes and look to spring forward with pace. Expect tension, moments of brilliance and that unmistakable Ronaldo energy from the first whistle.
Portugal and DR Congo have never met in international football. This is the first time these two will clash with each other.
ZEE5 has secured the India media rights for FIFA World Cup 2026. The Portugal vs DR Congo clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Zee5 app and website. The fans in the US can watch the match on Fox and can also watch on Fubo or the Fox One App .
DR Congo's recent form is patchier. Their last 5 results read LWWDL. Sebastien Desabre's side made history by beating Jamaica in extra time. That result secured their World Cup place through the Intercontinental play-offs.
Portugal enter this fixture in considerably better form than DR Congo. Roberto Martínez's side are unbeaten across their recent friendlies. Their last 5 results read WWDWW.
Lionel Mpasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Steve Kapuadi, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku; Ngalayel Mukau, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe; Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa
Costa; Mendez, Araujo, Veiga, Cancelo; Vitinha, Neves; Fernandes, Silva Neto; Ronaldo
Hello and welcome to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and DR Congo at the NRG Stadium (Houston Stadium) in Houston, Texas.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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