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Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA WC 2026 LIVE: Ronaldo's World Cup dream ignites; Starting lineups out

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE updates FIFA World Cup 2026: The big stories are already written before a ball is kicked. Ronaldo’s pursuit of the missing World Cup trophy and DR Congo’s first appearance on this stage since 1974. Check all the match updates as the game unfolds at the NRG Stadium, Houston.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated17 Jun 2026, 09:37:24 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo #7, Ruben Neves #21 Pedro Neto #18 and Nelson Semedo #2 of Portugal run during the training of Portugal one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and Congo DR at Houston Stadium on June 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas.
Cristiano Ronaldo #7, Ruben Neves #21 Pedro Neto #18 and Nelson Semedo #2 of Portugal run during the training of Portugal one day ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and Congo DR at Houston Stadium on June 16, 2026 in Houston, Texas.(Getty Images via AFP)

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE updates: Houston is set to light up for one of the most anticipated openers of FIFA World Cup 2026. Portugal walk out as clear favourites, stacked with talent and led by the greatest of all time. DR Congo return to the World Cup stage after 52 years carrying the pride of a nation and a defensive plan built to frustrate the big boys. The contrast could not be sharper.

For Cristiano Ronaldo this is personal. At 41, he steps onto the biggest stage once more, still chasing the one trophy that has escaped him across five previous World Cups. Portugal have the depth, the creativity and the firepower to make this a statement night. But DR Congo are no pushovers. They arrive organized, battle-hardened and ready to make every Portuguese touch feel like hard work. The Leopards will sit compact, wait for mistakes and look to spring forward with pace. Expect tension, moments of brilliance and that unmistakable Ronaldo energy from the first whistle.

Portugal vs DR Congo: Head-to-Head details

Portugal and DR Congo have never met in international football. This is the first time these two will clash with each other.

Where to watch Portugal vs DR Congo in India and US?

ZEE5 has secured the India media rights for FIFA World Cup 2026. The Portugal vs DR Congo clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Zee5 app and website. The fans in the US can watch the match on Fox and can also watch on Fubo or the Fox One App .

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17 Jun 2026, 09:37:24 PM IST

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: DR Congo's team news

DR Congo's recent form is patchier. Their last 5 results read LWWDL. Sebastien Desabre's side made history by beating Jamaica in extra time. That result secured their World Cup place through the Intercontinental play-offs.

17 Jun 2026, 09:36:26 PM IST

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal's team form

Portugal enter this fixture in considerably better form than DR Congo. Roberto Martínez's side are unbeaten across their recent friendlies. Their last 5 results read WWDWW.

17 Jun 2026, 09:20:50 PM IST

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: DR Congo Starting lineup

Lionel Mpasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Steve Kapuadi, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku; Ngalayel Mukau, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe; Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa

17 Jun 2026, 09:19:23 PM IST

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal Starting lineup

Costa; Mendez, Araujo, Veiga, Cancelo; Vitinha, Neves; Fernandes, Silva Neto; Ronaldo

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17 Jun 2026, 09:17:13 PM IST

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello

Hello and welcome to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and DR Congo at the NRG Stadium (Houston Stadium) in Houston, Texas.

Fifa World Cup 2026
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