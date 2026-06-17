Portugal vs DR Congo, FIFA WC 2026 LIVE: Ronaldo's World Cup dream ignites; Starting lineups out

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE updates: Houston is set to light up for one of the most anticipated openers of FIFA World Cup 2026. Portugal walk out as clear favourites, stacked with talent and led by the greatest of all time. DR Congo return to the World Cup stage after 52 years carrying the pride of a nation and a defensive plan built to frustrate the big boys. The contrast could not be sharper.

For Cristiano Ronaldo this is personal. At 41, he steps onto the biggest stage once more, still chasing the one trophy that has escaped him across five previous World Cups. Portugal have the depth, the creativity and the firepower to make this a statement night. But DR Congo are no pushovers. They arrive organized, battle-hardened and ready to make every Portuguese touch feel like hard work. The Leopards will sit compact, wait for mistakes and look to spring forward with pace. Expect tension, moments of brilliance and that unmistakable Ronaldo energy from the first whistle.

Portugal vs DR Congo: Head-to-Head details

Portugal and DR Congo have never met in international football. This is the first time these two will clash with each other.

Where to watch Portugal vs DR Congo in India and US?

ZEE5 has secured the India media rights for FIFA World Cup 2026. The Portugal vs DR Congo clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels in India. Live streaming will be available on Zee5 app and website. The fans in the US can watch the match on Fox and can also watch on Fubo or the Fox One App .