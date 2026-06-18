Yesterday Portugal vs DR Congo match result: What happened in FIFA World Cup 2026 clash?

Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign began with disappointment as they were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo at NRG Stadium in Houston on June 17. Joao Neves gave the favourites an early lead, but Yoane Wissa’s dramatic stoppage-time header earned the Congolese their first-ever World Cup point and goal.
The result stunned many who expected a comfortable Portugal win in Group K of the expanded 48-team tournament.
Portugal started brightly under coach Roberto Martinez. In the 6th minute, Pedro Neto whipped in a cross from the left flank. Midfielder Joao Neves timed his run perfectly and glanced a header past DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi to open the scoring.
The early goal settled Portugal, who dominated possession and territory in the opening half. Cristiano Ronaldo started as captain but saw limited service in dangerous areas. DR Congo, appearing in their first World Cup since 1974, stayed compact and waited for their moments.
The match also carried emotional weight. Portugal players wore black armbands in tribute to the late Diogo Jota, and Neves pointed to the sky after scoring.
Just before half-time, in the fifth minute of added time, DR Congo won a corner on the right. Arthur Masuaku delivered the ball, and striker Yoane Wissa rose highest to power a header into the top corner past Diogo Costa.
The 45+5’ strike sparked wild celebrations among the DR Congo players and bench. It marked the country’s first-ever goal in a FIFA World Cup and gave them a famous equaliser at the break. Wissa’s moment will be remembered as one of the standout stories of the tournament’s opening days.
The second half belonged to Portugal on the ball, yet DR Congo defended with discipline and organisation. Martinez introduced fresh legs including Rafael Leao and Francisco Conceicao, but clear-cut chances remained rare.
Ronaldo had a couple of opportunities inside the box but could not convert. DR Congo grew in confidence and even looked dangerous on the counter. Late bookings and some heated moments showed the growing frustration on the Portugal side. DR Congo held firm until the final whistle.
The result leaves both Portugal and DR Congo on one point in Group K after their opening matches. Portugal face Uzbekistan next in Houston, while DR Congo take on Colombia in Guadalajara.
For Portugal, the performance raised questions about creativity and cutting-edge despite their star quality. For DR Congo, it was a historic night that proved the expanded World Cup format can produce memorable upsets and give emerging nations their moment on the global stage.