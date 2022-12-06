Group H topper Portugal will clash with Switzerland, the runners-up of Group G in this Round of 16 match. Unlike a few other groups at the FIFA World Cup 2022, the toppers of these two groups turned out to be no surprise. While Brazil topped Group G, it was Portugal that finished first in Group H.

Overview

Portugal started brilliantly with a 3-2 win against Ghana and then a 2-0 victory over Uruguay. It was South Korea that shocked them with a 2-1 win. Now that the Korean team are out of the tournament after having been thrashed by Brazil 1-4, it will be Portugal’s responsibility to take Group H forward. Switzerland, on the other hand, had equal points with Brazil, who defeated them in the group stage. A crucial spot in the quarterfinals is at stake as two teams that had quite different results in their final group matches square off in one of just two all-European matches in a diversified last 16.

Teams

Portugal

Portugal, although suffering their first defeat at Qatar 2022 in the final group match, advanced as the group's top team - thanks to Uruguay's victory against Ghana. They are now trying to go to the round of 16 for the first time since Germany 2006, when they finished fourth. Until December 4, Without ever scoring in the knockout round, Ronaldo shared with Lionel Messi the record for the most world cup goals. Now, CR7 will have a chance to get past Messi while Portugal want their golden boy to shine and fine the net this time.

Switzerland

Although Switzerland are aware that they are not the favourites to beat Portugal in the round of 16, they know that anything could happen this time. It does not matter much who is stronger on paper as, at FIFA 2022, there have been many unexpected results, such as Portugal losing their most recent game 2-1 to South Korea. Switzerland have never won three matches at a single world cup. Switzerland haven't reached the quarter-finals since they hosted the world cup in 1954. They must win this match to have a chance to create new records.

Head-to-Head

There have been 20 matches between Portugal and Switzerland so far. Portugal have won nine of those matches while Switzerland have won 11 of those, and five of those matches ended in a draw. In their lone prior meeting at a major competition, Switzerland defeated Portugal 2-0 at Euro 2008.

Key Players

While Cristiano Ronaldo will be a key player to watch, There are speculations about his fitness and form. Bruno Fernandes found the net twice against Uruguay. So, he will also play a major role. Breel Embolo, who has already scored twice in this tournament, will be a key player to watch for Switzerland, so will be Xherdan Shaqiri.

Date, Time & Venue

The Portugal vs Switzerland match will be played on December 7 at 00:30 AM (Indian time) in the Lusail Stadium, Lusail.

Live-streaming Details

The Portugal vs Switzerland match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction

CR7 will shine and score at least one goal. Portugal will win 2-1 to move to the quarter-finals.

