FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal vs Switzerland prediction, time, live-streaming

Overview

Portugal started brilliantly with a 3-2 win against Ghana and then a 2-0 victory over Uruguay. It was South Korea that shocked them with a 2-1 win. Now that the Korean team are out of the tournament after having been thrashed by Brazil 1-4, it will be Portugal’s responsibility to take Group H forward. Switzerland, on the other hand, had equal points with Brazil, who defeated them in the group stage. A crucial spot in the quarterfinals is at stake as two teams that had quite different results in their final group matches square off in one of just two all-European matches in a diversified last 16.