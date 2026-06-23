Portugal vs Uzbekistan Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo starts as Portugal hope to bounce back

Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score, World Cup 2026 LIVE: Portugal hope to bounce back from an underwhelming 1-1 draw with the DR Congo when they face tournament debutants Uzbekistan in their second FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K clash in Houston on Tuesday.
Portugal welcome back centre-back Ruben Dias after he missed the Congo draw through injury. He replaces the injured Tomas Araujo. Cristiano Ronaldo starts again as the lead striker, having not scored at a major finals in his last 10 games since a penalty against Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.
Winger Joao Felix comes into the Portugal starting XI for Bernardo Silva. For Uzbekistan, goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov starts. The debutants have gone with five in defence, while Odiljon Xamrobeko and Azizjon Ganiev come into the midfield. Captain Eldor Shomurodov is again up front for coach Fabio Cannavaro's Uzbekistan, who lost their opener 3-1 to Colombia.
Portugal: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Uzbekistan: Abduvohid Nematov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Abdulla Abdullaev, Behruzjon Karimov, Odiljon Xamrobekov, Otabek Shukurov, Azizjon Ganiev, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Eldor Shomurodov.
Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Portugal vs Uzbekistan clash in Houston.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.