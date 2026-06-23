Portugal vs Uzbekistan Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo starts as Portugal hope to bounce back

Portugal vs Uzbekistan LIVE Score, World Cup 2026 LIVE: Portugal hope to bounce back from an underwhelming 1-1 draw with the DR Congo when they face tournament debutants Uzbekistan in their second FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K clash in Houston on Tuesday.

Portugal welcome back centre-back Ruben Dias after he missed the Congo draw through injury. He replaces the injured Tomas Araujo. Cristiano Ronaldo starts again as the lead striker, having not scored at a major finals in his last 10 games since a penalty against Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.

Winger Joao Felix comes into the Portugal starting XI for Bernardo Silva. For Uzbekistan, goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov starts. The debutants have gone with five in defence, while Odiljon Xamrobeko and Azizjon Ganiev come into the midfield. Captain Eldor Shomurodov is again up front for coach Fabio Cannavaro's Uzbekistan, who lost their opener 3-1 to Colombia.

Portugal vs Uzbekistan starting line-ups

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Uzbekistan: Abduvohid Nematov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Abdulla Abdullaev, Behruzjon Karimov, Odiljon Xamrobekov, Otabek Shukurov, Azizjon Ganiev, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Eldor Shomurodov.

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