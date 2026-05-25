Premier League 2025-26: Key stats of season that defined Arsenal's title win after 22 years

The Premier League 2025-26 season wrapped up in style on Sunday (May 24), with Arsenal lifting the trophy and ending a 22-year wait for glory. From a nail-biting title race to fierce fights for European places and a gripping relegation scrap, this campaign delivered non-stop drama and plenty of history-making moments.
Arsenal finally claimed the Premier League crown, their first since the legendary ‘Invincibles’ season of 2003-04 under Arsene Wenger. Fans who had waited more than two decades celebrated wildly as the Gunners sealed the title on the final day.
Set pieces proved decisive for the champions. Arsenal scored a staggering 18 goals from corners, an all-time Premier League record that underlined their tactical edge and aerial power throughout the season.
Arsenal shot-stopper David Raya continued to shine between the posts. He became only the fourth goalkeeper to win three consecutive Golden Glove awards, joining legends Pepe Reina, Joe Hart, and Ederson in the record books.
Everton turned the page on a famous chapter. After 134 years at Goodison Park, the club played this season at their new Hill-Dickinson Stadium, marking the end of an era for one of English football’s most traditional venues.
Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes enjoyed a dream campaign. He set up 21 goals to smash the Premier League’s single-season assist record, proving once again why he remains one of the league’s most creative forces.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland stayed clinical as ever. With 27 goals, he picked up his third Premier League Golden Boot and joined an exclusive club alongside Thierry Henry, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Alan Shearer as players with three or more titles.
Nottingham Forest wrote an unwanted chapter in modern football. They became the first team in the Premier League era to have four different managers in one season, including Nuno Espírito Santo, Ange Postecoglou, Sean Dyche, and Vítor Pereira, as they battled to stay afloat.
Arsenal’s young talent Max Dowman burst onto the scene in incredible fashion. The teenager became the youngest player ever to start a Premier League match (16 years, 144 days), score a goal (16 years, 73 days) and win the title (16 years, 140 days), giving fans a glimpse of the future.
Wolves suffered a nightmare campaign from the very first whistle. They failed to win any of their opening 19 league matches, a grim record that played a major part in their eventual relegation.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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