Subscribe

Premier League 2025-26: Key stats of season that defined Arsenal's title win after 22 years

Premier League 2025-26: This season will live long in the memory for its records, breakout stars and emotional storylines. Arsenal are champions once more, and the numbers prove just how special the season really was.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated25 May 2026, 12:58 AM IST
Arsenal's Norwegian midfielder #08 Martin Odegaard lifts the Premier League trophy at a presentation ceremony on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park in south London on May 24, 2026.
Arsenal's Norwegian midfielder #08 Martin Odegaard lifts the Premier League trophy at a presentation ceremony on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park in south London on May 24, 2026.(AFP)
AI Quick Read

The Premier League 2025-26 season wrapped up in style on Sunday (May 24), with Arsenal lifting the trophy and ending a 22-year wait for glory. From a nail-biting title race to fierce fights for European places and a gripping relegation scrap, this campaign delivered non-stop drama and plenty of history-making moments.

Advertisement

Arsenal ends 22-year title wait in style

Arsenal finally claimed the Premier League crown, their first since the legendary ‘Invincibles’ season of 2003-04 under Arsene Wenger. Fans who had waited more than two decades celebrated wildly as the Gunners sealed the title on the final day.

Advertisement
Also Read | WATCH: Mohamed Salah bids tearful goodbye to Anfield amid standing ovation

Corner Kings: Arsenal set a new record

Set pieces proved decisive for the champions. Arsenal scored a staggering 18 goals from corners, an all-time Premier League record that underlined their tactical edge and aerial power throughout the season.

David Raya makes history with third Golden Glove

Arsenal shot-stopper David Raya continued to shine between the posts. He became only the fourth goalkeeper to win three consecutive Golden Glove awards, joining legends Pepe Reina, Joe Hart, and Ederson in the record books.

Everton bids farewell to historic home

Everton turned the page on a famous chapter. After 134 years at Goodison Park, the club played this season at their new Hill-Dickinson Stadium, marking the end of an era for one of English football’s most traditional venues.

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes breaks assist record

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes enjoyed a dream campaign. He set up 21 goals to smash the Premier League’s single-season assist record, proving once again why he remains one of the league’s most creative forces.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes breaks Premier League single-season assist record

Erling Haaland claims third Golden Boot

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland stayed clinical as ever. With 27 goals, he picked up his third Premier League Golden Boot and joined an exclusive club alongside Thierry Henry, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Alan Shearer as players with three or more titles.

Nottingham Forest's managerial chaos

Nottingham Forest wrote an unwanted chapter in modern football. They became the first team in the Premier League era to have four different managers in one season, including Nuno Espírito Santo, Ange Postecoglou, Sean Dyche, and Vítor Pereira, as they battled to stay afloat.

Advertisement

Teen sensation Max Dowman shines for Arsenal

Arsenal’s young talent Max Dowman burst onto the scene in incredible fashion. The teenager became the youngest player ever to start a Premier League match (16 years, 144 days), score a goal (16 years, 73 days) and win the title (16 years, 140 days), giving fans a glimpse of the future.

Wolves' nightmare start leads to relegation

Wolves suffered a nightmare campaign from the very first whistle. They failed to win any of their opening 19 league matches, a grim record that played a major part in their eventual relegation.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsFootball NewsPremier League 2025-26: Key stats of season that defined Arsenal's title win after 22 years
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts