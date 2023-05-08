Premier League: Arsenal beat Newcastle 2-0 to stay in title hunt1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 02:20 AM IST
Defeat would have left Arsenal's hopes of a first title since 2004 hanging by a thread but Martin Odegaard's brilliant strike and a Fabian Schar own goal sealed a vital victory
NEWCASTLE : Arsenal showed no sign of raising the white flag in the Premier League title race with a 2-0 victory at Newcastle United on Sunday to close the gap on leaders Manchester City to one point.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×