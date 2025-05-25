Premier League, GW 38; Five teams in contention for last three Champions League spots; All scenarios explained

The 2024-25 Premier League season will be witnessing an action-packed 38th and final Game Week. Liverpool has already sealed their 2nd title. Arsenal confirmed 2nd place after beating Newcastle United 1-0 last week. Southampton, Ipswich Town, and Leicester City have already been relegated to the EFL Championship, the second tier of the English football pyramid.

Champions League spots up for grabs English Premier League teams have been allotted five spots in the UEFA Champions League. Tottenham Hotspur's UEFA Europa League title victory has given a 6th Champions League spot for the Premier League sides.

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham have already booked the three spots. Five teams are in contention for the remaining three spots.

Five teams, three spots Manchester City, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are in the race for the last three spots.

Manchester City (68 points) Opponent: Fulham (Away)

Goal Difference: 26

Win: Will qualify for the Champions League

Draw: Will qualify due to their superior goal difference.

Lose: Will qualify if one of Newcastle United, Chelsea and Aston Villa fail to win their match.

Newcastle United (66 points) Opponent: Everton (Home)

Goal Difference: 22

Win: Will qualify for the Champions League

Draw: Will qualify if either Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea match ends in a draw or Aston Villa doesn't win.

Chelsea (66 points) Opponent: Nottingham Forest (Away)

Goal Difference: 20

Win: Will qualify for the Champions League

Draw: Will qualify if One of Newcastle United and Aston Villa should lose their final match.

Aston Villa (66 points) Opponent: Manchester United (Away)

Goal Difference: 9

Win: Will Qualify in the below situation:

Manchester City to lose or one of Newcastle United and Chelsea must draw their matches so that Aston Villa can qualify.

Draw: Will qualify if Newcastle lose their match.

Nottingham Forest (65 points) Opponent: Chelsea (Home)

Goal Difference: 13

Win: Will qualify if one of Newcastle United and Aston Villa draw their matches.