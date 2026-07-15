‘Prepared for Lionel Messi to make me look foolish’: England vs Argentina semi-final prediction | FIFA World Cup 2026

England will take on Argentina in the 2nd semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match takes place on Thursday, 16 July, with kick-off at 12:30 AM for viewers in India.

The match will be held at the Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. The winner of this match will face Spain in the final.

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England vs Argentina: Head-to-Head England lead the all-time head-to-head record against Argentina. They've won 6 matches, compared to Argentina's 3 victories. Both nations have drawn 5 matches against each other historically. England have scored 21 goals while Argentina has scored 15.

The teams have met 5 times previously at World Cups. England have won 3 encounters. Argentina have won two, including one via penalty shootout.

England won 1-0 in 2002, thanks to Beckham's penalty. Argentina won on penalties in 1998, following Beckham's red card. Argentina also won 2-1 in 1986, featuring Maradona's ‘Hand of God’ goal and the ‘Goal of the Century’. England won 1-0 in 1966 and 3-1 back in 1962.

Team Form Both England and Argentina enter this semi-final unbeaten but heavily tested. England beat Norway 2-1 after extra time, thanks to Jude Bellingham.

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They beat Mexico 3-2, playing much of the game with 10 men. They defeated DR Congo 2-1, powered by a Harry Kane brace. England remain defensively shaky but boast lethal attacking firepower overall.

Also Read | Why is ARG vs ENG FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal more than just a football match?

In the quarter-final, Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1 after extra time, outlasting 10 men. Earlier, they staged a dramatic comeback in the Round of 32, beating Egypt 3-2 from 2 goals down.

They survived Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time, too. Argentina's form has been chaotic, relying heavily on late comebacks. Lionel Messi remains in vintage form, scoring 8 goals so far.

England vs Argentina: Key Players Harry Kane (England): The 32-year-old captain remains England's most reliable attacking focal point. His finishing and hold-up play create vital space. He'll aim to exploit Argentina's shaky central defence.

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Jude Bellingham (England): The 23-year-old midfielder has been England's standout midfield performer throughout. His work rate helps break up opposition attacks constantly. He also possesses a knack for scoring crucial late goals.

Lionel Messi (Argentina): Messi, at 39, continues carrying Argentina's hopes through spectacular individual performances. His vision, dribbling and passing unlock even tight defences. He remains deadly from set pieces and from outside the box.

Julian Alvarez (Argentina): The forward complements Messi through a relentless high-pressing work rate. His movement and finishing make him a constant goal threat.

Match Strategy England must exploit Argentina's vulnerable full-backs to win this. Argentina must disconnect England's midfield engine room instead.

Gareth Southgate will likely deploy a balanced 4-2-3-1 formation for England. Saka and Gordon should target Argentina's struggling full-backs directly.

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Rice and Mainoo must shadow Messito to limit his influence. England will also look to dominate through set-pieces, both physically and in terms of set-piece play.

For Argentina, Lionel Scaloni will likely use a fluid 4-3-3 formation instead. Messi will deliberately drop into the right half-space. This creates gaps for Alvarez or Martinez to exploit.

Fernandez and Mac Allister must press Bellingham intensely throughout. Argentina will also look to overload England's shaky right side. Both sides possess strong attacks paired with erratic defensive structures.

England vs Argentina Prediction: Who’ll Win? England enter this match as razor-thin favourites. Predictive models and journalists give the Three Lions a slight edge.

Opta gives England a 38-39% win chance in regulation time. Argentina's chance stands slightly lower, at around 31-32%. Overall, Opta gives England roughly a 52% probability of advancing.

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Dimers' model also slightly favours England, giving them 36.4%. Syracuse Sportsbook projects a close 36.9% versus 34.5% split. Their most likely exact scoreline is a 1-1 draw.

Football analysts remain genuinely divided across major publications though. ESPN's panel slightly favours England, citing squad depth advantages. Several experts predict a 2-1 England victory. They suggest Argentina looks fatigued after consecutive extra-time matches.

Jeff Carlisle, Tim Connelly, and Mark Ogden predict 2-1 in England’s favour. James Olley, Senior Football Writer for ESPN, predicts 2-1 in Argentina’s favour.

American sports journalist Lizzy Becherano says, “This may be the tightest World Cup semifinal matchup. If Argentina manage to hold England to a draw, there is no one better than Emiliano Martinez at a World Cup to be in goal for penalties.”

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Yahoo Sports officially backed England to win within 90 minutes. Paul Carr says, “I'm not convinced Argentina is at the level of the other three semifinalists, so I'll take England to win in 90 minutes, fully prepared for Lionel Messi to make me look foolish.”

Dom Smith predicts a 2-2 draw. The British correspondent wrote on The Evening Standard, “The good news is that Argentina are the nation England have beaten more than any other at World Cups. The bad news is that England have never faced Lionel Messi before in any of his previous 205 caps and so have no idea whether they're good enough to stop the great man.”

How to Watch England vs Argentina ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast the England vs Argentina match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access.

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Both Hindi and English commentaries are available on Unite8 Sports channels. The HD version is also available for TV viewers.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.