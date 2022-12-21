Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Sports / Football News /  Prophetic! Check Angel Di Maria’s WhatsApp chat with wife just before world cup final

1 min read . 02:49 PM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Argentina's midfielder #11 Angel Di Maria reacts as the team receives their gold medals during the Qatar 2022 World Cup trophy ceremony after the football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. - Argentina won in the penalty shoot-out. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Angel Di Maria, who hadn't started in Argentina's first two games, made a timely comeback to the starting lineup in the final.

In the final against France, Di Maria - who hadn't started in Argentina's first two games - made a timely comeback to the starting lineup. He also earned a penalty that Lionel Messi converted, and he scored the game's second goal, making him the most important player of the match in the opening period. What is surprising is that Di Maria was confident even before the match that he would score a goal in the match.

“I'm going to be the world champion, love. It's written. And I'm going to score. Because it is written as in the Maracana and Wembley," Di Maria wrote.

For the uninitiated, Di Maria was referring to two stadiums, Maracana Stadium and Wembley Stadium. Maracana Stadium was where Argentina played Brazil in the Copa America final and won. Wembley Stadium was where Argentina played Italy in the 2022 Finalissima and won. In both the high-profile matches, Di Maria scored one goal each.

“That message loosens my body... I don't know what the hell to tell you," wrote Jorgelina in reply. Di Maria wrote back, “You don't have to say anything. Go and enjoy tomorrow because we are going to be world champions. Because the 26 of us who are here and the family of each one deserve it."

Argentina’s victory bus ride was interrupted earlier as enthusiastic fans tried to get closer to their heroes. Messi and winger Angel Di Maria then took a private plane to their hometown of Rosario, alongside forward Paulo Dybala.

As Messi and Di Maria boarded another helicopter to take them to the private neighbourhood where they own homes, Dybala continued on to his hometown of Cordoba, an AFP photographer said.

Angel Di Maria is 34 and earlier said he would retire from international soccer after the tournament in Qatar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
