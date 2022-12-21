In the final against France, Di Maria - who hadn't started in Argentina's first two games - made a timely comeback to the starting lineup. He also earned a penalty that Lionel Messi converted, and he scored the game's second goal, making him the most important player of the match in the opening period. What is surprising is that Di Maria was confident even before the match that he would score a goal in the match.

