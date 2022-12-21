Prophetic! Check Angel Di Maria’s WhatsApp chat with wife just before world cup final1 min read . 02:49 PM IST
Angel Di Maria, who hadn't started in Argentina's first two games, made a timely comeback to the starting lineup in the final.
“I'm going to be world champion, love. It's written."
Before the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Angel Di Maria apparently sent some messages to his wife Jorgelina Cardoso on WhatsApp, which now prove to be prophetic. The message revealed Di Maria’s confidence of winning the trophy for his country.
In the final against France, Di Maria - who hadn't started in Argentina's first two games - made a timely comeback to the starting lineup. He also earned a penalty that Lionel Messi converted, and he scored the game's second goal, making him the most important player of the match in the opening period. What is surprising is that Di Maria was confident even before the match that he would score a goal in the match.
“I'm going to be the world champion, love. It's written. And I'm going to score. Because it is written as in the Maracana and Wembley," Di Maria wrote.
For the uninitiated, Di Maria was referring to two stadiums, Maracana Stadium and Wembley Stadium. Maracana Stadium was where Argentina played Brazil in the Copa America final and won. Wembley Stadium was where Argentina played Italy in the 2022 Finalissima and won. In both the high-profile matches, Di Maria scored one goal each.
“That message loosens my body... I don't know what the hell to tell you," wrote Jorgelina in reply. Di Maria wrote back, “You don't have to say anything. Go and enjoy tomorrow because we are going to be world champions. Because the 26 of us who are here and the family of each one deserve it."
Argentina’s victory bus ride was interrupted earlier as enthusiastic fans tried to get closer to their heroes. Messi and winger Angel Di Maria then took a private plane to their hometown of Rosario, alongside forward Paulo Dybala.
As Messi and Di Maria boarded another helicopter to take them to the private neighbourhood where they own homes, Dybala continued on to his hometown of Cordoba, an AFP photographer said.
Angel Di Maria is 34 and earlier said he would retire from international soccer after the tournament in Qatar.