PSG beat Manchester City 4-2 in Champions League as Haaland scores twice

Paris Saint-Germain got the better of Manchester City in their UEFA Champions League clash as the reigning Ligue 1 champions clinched a 4-2 win in Manchester on Wednesday.

PSG raced towards a 3-0 lead in the first half on the back of goals from Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha. Manchester City responded in the second half, with Erling Haaland scoring twice, but Maghnes Akliouche's goal in the 62nd minute helped PSG maintain their advantage and secure all three points.

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The result ended City's eight-match unbeaten run and marked a significant European away victory for Luis Enrique's side.

PSG take control in the first half Manchester City began the match looking to put pressure on the visitors, but PSG broke the deadlock in the 13th minute. Doué finished a swift attacking move with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area to give the French side the lead.

Two minutes later, PSG doubled their advantage. Doué turned provider, delivering a cross that Dembélé converted with a header to make it 2-0.

The visitors continued to create opportunities as City struggled to contain their attacking movement. Achraf Hakimi came close to adding a third when his effort struck the inside of the post.

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PSG eventually extended their lead in the 32nd minute. Warren Zaïre-Emery produced a backheel to set up Vitinha, who finished the move to put the visitors 3-0 ahead.

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City attempted to respond before the interval, with Joško Gvardiol heading narrowly wide and Jérémy Doku forcing a save from PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov. However, the hosts went into half-time trailing by three goals.

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Haaland sparks City's comeback City manager Enzo Maresca made three substitutions at half-time in an attempt to change the course of the match. The changes brought greater attacking urgency, and the hosts began creating more opportunities in the final third.

Haaland reduced the deficit in the 53rd minute, heading home a cross from Iliman Ndiaye to make it 3-1. City subsequently threatened to close the gap further, but PSG struck again in the 62nd minute.

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Akliouche scored from approximately 20 yards, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma unable to keep out his effort. The goal restored PSG's three-goal advantage to 4-1 and interrupted City's attempt to mount a comeback.

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The hosts continued to press forward, however, and Haaland scored his second goal of the night in the 75th minute. The Norwegian striker finished Ayyoub Bouaddi's low cross to make it 4-2.

City had further opportunities to reduce the deficit. Gvardiol saw a header cleared off the line, while Enzo Fernández struck the crossbar. Haaland also came close to completing his hat-trick, but Safonov denied him with a late save.

Ferran Torres then missed a penalty, with Donnarumma saving the attempt as PSG held on for victory.

Guardiola watches former club fall short The match also marked Pep Guardiola's return to the Etihad Stadium for the first time since leaving Manchester City at the end of the previous season. The former City manager watched the contest from the stands as his former side attempted to recover from its difficult first half.

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City finished with 27 attempts on goal, compared with PSG's 14. However, the hosts could not convert their second-half pressure into enough goals to overturn the deficit.

The defeat handed City their first loss under Maresca, while PSG demonstrated their ability to capitalise on their opportunities in a high-scoring UEFA Champions League game.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.