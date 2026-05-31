PSG defend Champions League title; register dramatic penalty shootout win (4-3) over Arsenal in Budapest 2026 final

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have done it again. The French giants defended their Champions League crown with a thrilling penalty shootout victory against Arsenal at Budapest’s Puskas Arena on Saturday (May 30). After a tense 1-1 draw through extra time, PSG held their nerve to lift the famous trophy for the second year running.
The match delivered everything fans could hope for early drama, smart tactics, and late tension. Arsenal, hungry for their first-ever Champions League title after a 20-year wait, started perfectly. Kai Havertz pounced on a lucky rebound off Marquinhos in the sixth minute, firing home from a tight angle to make it 1-0.
PSG, the defending champions and top scorers in the competition with 44 goals, dominated possession but struggled to break down Arsenal’s solid red wall. Ousmane Dembele, quiet for much of the night, finally found space when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was fouled in the box. He coolly slotted the penalty into the bottom left corner to level the score.
Extra time brought few clear chances as both sides tired. Arsenal sat deep, happy to take it to spot kicks, while PSG pushed without creating big openings.
In the decisive penalty shootout, PSG converted four of their five kicks while Arsenal missed twice as Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes failed to score. The French team only missed once, sending their fans into wild celebrations as flares lit up the stands.
This victory makes PSG just the second side to defend the Champions League title since the competition took its modern format in 1992, following Real Madrid’s three-in-a-row streak from 2016-18.
It was the first France-versus-England major European final, the first capital-city clash in 55 years, and the first Champions League final hosted in Hungary. With the World Cup just 12 days away, coaches watched nervously for injuries.
Both clubs arrived as domestic champions. PSG from Ligue 1, Arsenal from the Premier League, promising a clash of styles that lived up to the hype. For PSG, back-to-back glory cements their place among Europe’s elite. For Arsenal, the heartbreak fuels hunger for next season. Fans witnessed a night of pure Champions League magic that they will talk about for years.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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