PSG drops Kylian Mbappe from pre-season Japan tour squad; speculations intensify on Real Madrid transfer2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST
Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris Saint Germain's (PSG) pre-season tour squad amid rumours of a potential move to Real Madrid.
French football sensation Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris Saint Germain's (PSG) pre-season tour squad, as the club gears up to embark on a journey to Japan and South Korea. The club officially announced the squad selection on July 21, revealing the notable absence of the prolific forward. The 29-player squad will depart for Japan on July 22 itself.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×