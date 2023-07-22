French football sensation Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris Saint Germain's (PSG) pre-season tour squad, as the club gears up to embark on a journey to Japan and South Korea. The club officially announced the squad selection on July 21, revealing the notable absence of the prolific forward. The 29-player squad will depart for Japan on July 22 itself.

Speculations surrounding Mbappe's future have intensified, with reports suggesting that PSG has put the player up for sale. The club's primary focus is to have a squad fully committed to the team's cause, valuing the club's interests above any individual player.

PSG's decision to omit Mbappe comes in the wake of widespread rumors that the young football star has agreed to join Spanish giants Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. This development has left the club feeling betrayed, particularly considering Mbappe's prior assurances that he would not leave on a free transfer.

In an attempt to seek clarity on the matter, PSG approached Mbappe upon the resumption of training in July. However, there is no message yet from the player's side, leading the club to believe that he desires to leave, ANI reported.

As a result, PSG has initiated a shift in their preparations for the upcoming season, excluding Mbappe from their plans and commencing their pre-season tour in the Far East. The club is now open to engaging with potential suitors for the French superstar, with many eagerly awaiting further developments on this front.

Since joining PSG in 2017, Mbappe's remarkable performances have seen him make over 170 appearances in Ligue 1, the premier French club football league and net an impressive tally of 148 goals.

Mbappe has played an instrumental role in securing five Ligue 1 titles for PSG, with their most recent triumph coming in the 2022-23 season. His incredible goal-scoring feats have solidified his place as the club's all-time leading goal-scorer.

PSG Japan tour

PSG have an exciting line-up of scheduled matches as they embark on their pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea. On July 25, PSG will take on Al-Nassr, followed by a clash against Cerezo Osaka on July 28.

Next up, on August 1, they are set to face the formidable Inter Milan. The pre-season tour will culminate with a final match against Jeonbuk Motors on August 3.

(With ANI inputs)