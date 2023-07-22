Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Sports / Football News/  PSG drops Kylian Mbappe from pre-season Japan tour squad; speculations intensify on Real Madrid transfer

PSG drops Kylian Mbappe from pre-season Japan tour squad; speculations intensify on Real Madrid transfer

2 min read 22 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris Saint Germain's (PSG) pre-season tour squad amid rumours of a potential move to Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe is not on the list of PSG players who will take part in the Japan Tour 2023 according to the list published by the club on July 21, 2023. (Photo by Julien DE ROSA / AFP)

French football sensation Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris Saint Germain's (PSG) pre-season tour squad, as the club gears up to embark on a journey to Japan and South Korea. The club officially announced the squad selection on July 21, revealing the notable absence of the prolific forward. The 29-player squad will depart for Japan on July 22 itself.

French football sensation Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris Saint Germain's (PSG) pre-season tour squad, as the club gears up to embark on a journey to Japan and South Korea. The club officially announced the squad selection on July 21, revealing the notable absence of the prolific forward. The 29-player squad will depart for Japan on July 22 itself.

Speculations surrounding Mbappe's future have intensified, with reports suggesting that PSG has put the player up for sale. The club's primary focus is to have a squad fully committed to the team's cause, valuing the club's interests above any individual player.

Speculations surrounding Mbappe's future have intensified, with reports suggesting that PSG has put the player up for sale. The club's primary focus is to have a squad fully committed to the team's cause, valuing the club's interests above any individual player.

Also Read: PM Modi in France: Here's what he said on French footballer Kylian Mbappe

PSG's decision to omit Mbappe comes in the wake of widespread rumors that the young football star has agreed to join Spanish giants Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. This development has left the club feeling betrayed, particularly considering Mbappe's prior assurances that he would not leave on a free transfer.

Also Read: PM Modi in France: Here's what he said on French footballer Kylian Mbappe

PSG's decision to omit Mbappe comes in the wake of widespread rumors that the young football star has agreed to join Spanish giants Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. This development has left the club feeling betrayed, particularly considering Mbappe's prior assurances that he would not leave on a free transfer.

In an attempt to seek clarity on the matter, PSG approached Mbappe upon the resumption of training in July. However, there is no message yet from the player's side, leading the club to believe that he desires to leave, ANI reported.

In an attempt to seek clarity on the matter, PSG approached Mbappe upon the resumption of training in July. However, there is no message yet from the player's side, leading the club to believe that he desires to leave, ANI reported.

As a result, PSG has initiated a shift in their preparations for the upcoming season, excluding Mbappe from their plans and commencing their pre-season tour in the Far East. The club is now open to engaging with potential suitors for the French superstar, with many eagerly awaiting further developments on this front.

As a result, PSG has initiated a shift in their preparations for the upcoming season, excluding Mbappe from their plans and commencing their pre-season tour in the Far East. The club is now open to engaging with potential suitors for the French superstar, with many eagerly awaiting further developments on this front.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe scripts history, becomes Paris St Germain’s all-time top scorer with 201 goals

Since joining PSG in 2017, Mbappe's remarkable performances have seen him make over 170 appearances in Ligue 1, the premier French club football league and net an impressive tally of 148 goals.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe scripts history, becomes Paris St Germain’s all-time top scorer with 201 goals

Since joining PSG in 2017, Mbappe's remarkable performances have seen him make over 170 appearances in Ligue 1, the premier French club football league and net an impressive tally of 148 goals.

Mbappe has played an instrumental role in securing five Ligue 1 titles for PSG, with their most recent triumph coming in the 2022-23 season. His incredible goal-scoring feats have solidified his place as the club's all-time leading goal-scorer.

Mbappe has played an instrumental role in securing five Ligue 1 titles for PSG, with their most recent triumph coming in the 2022-23 season. His incredible goal-scoring feats have solidified his place as the club's all-time leading goal-scorer.

PSG Japan tour

PSG have an exciting line-up of scheduled matches as they embark on their pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea. On July 25, PSG will take on Al-Nassr, followed by a clash against Cerezo Osaka on July 28.

PSG Japan tour

PSG have an exciting line-up of scheduled matches as they embark on their pre-season tour to Japan and South Korea. On July 25, PSG will take on Al-Nassr, followed by a clash against Cerezo Osaka on July 28.

Next up, on August 1, they are set to face the formidable Inter Milan. The pre-season tour will culminate with a final match against Jeonbuk Motors on August 3.

Next up, on August 1, they are set to face the formidable Inter Milan. The pre-season tour will culminate with a final match against Jeonbuk Motors on August 3.

(With ANI inputs)

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 22 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.