PSG forward Neymar signs with Saudi football club Al-Hilal1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 04:32 PM IST
PSG was open to selling Neymar for a while now with the head coach Luis Enrique claiming that he is not a key player for the club
Paris St Germain (PSG) forward Neymar bids goodbye to the football club after signing with Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal. The Brazil star has signed a two-year contract with Al Hilal and will undergo medical tests today. The amount of the deal was not revealed yet but as per Sky Sports News, Neymar is expected to earn £129.4 million a year with Al Hilal.