PSG forward Neymar signs with Saudi football club Al-Hilal

1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 04:32 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • PSG was open to selling Neymar for a while now with the head coach Luis Enrique claiming that he is not a key player for the club

Neymar celebrates scoring Paris St Germain's second goal against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC

Paris St Germain (PSG) forward Neymar bids goodbye to the football club after signing with Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal. The Brazil star has signed a two-year contract with Al Hilal and will undergo medical tests today. The amount of the deal was not revealed yet but as per Sky Sports News, Neymar is expected to earn £129.4 million a year with Al Hilal.

PSG was open to selling Neymar for a while now with the head coach Luis Enrique claiming that he is not a key player for the club. The decision signifies a notable shift in Neymar's trajectory, as he embarked on a groundbreaking transfer worth €220 million (approximately 1,800 crore) from Barcelona to PSG in 2017.

Neymar is one of the most loved football players as he showcased some exceptional football, but his journey is interrupted by multiple injuries and continuous off-field distractions. His departure is in line with PSG's plan to retain younger players. Notably, around fifty percent of the team now boasts an average age below 23, indicative of their emphasis on youthful development.

PSG's aim encompasses nurturing talent rather than exclusively pursuing established luminaries. Neymar will still be remembered as PSG's top players with some great performances like during the 2020 Champions League when he propelled the football club to finals.

Al Hilal's attempts at big players

Al Hilal has attempted to get some crucial players this season and also approached legends like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. While Messi chose to go with Inter Miami, Mbappe expressed confusion but finally decided to stay with PSG.

With an impressive track record of four Asian Champions League triumphs, Al-Hilal's storied history positions them to leave an indelible imprint on the football world. The deal with Neymar not only signifies their ambitious aspirations but also underscores their determination to shine on the global stage.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 04:32 PM IST
