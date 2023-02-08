PSG under probe over alleged undeclared labour
The complaint was launched by Tunisian national Hicham Bouajila, who said he worked for the club's president Nasser al Khelaifi as an advisor, his lawyer, Bertrand Repolt.
Paris St Germain are under investigation by French prosecutors over alleged undeclared labour, the Paris prosecutors' office said on Tuesday.
