PSG vs Arsenal Live Score, Champions League final: Gunners lead through Kai Havertz; PSG 0-1 Arsenal (HT)

PSG vs Arsenal Live Score, Champions League 2026 final: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are aiming for back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles on Saturday as they French side take on Arsenal in Budapest at Puskas Arena. Arsenal are seeking their maiden UEFA Champions League crown. Titleholder PSG can become only the second team in the modern era to retain the trophy after Real Madrid won three in a row from 2016-18.
On the other hand, Arsenal are heading to Budapest on the high of ending their 22-year wait for a English Premier League title. The only time Arsenal played in an UEFA Champions League final was in 2006, when they lost to Barcelona.
PSG: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.
Arsenal: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Havertz.
Arsenal keep the lead at half-time. Although PSG tried their best to break free, but were time and again stopped by the Arsenal defence. Kai Havertz is the only difference between two teams so far. Arsenal are just 45 minutes away from history. Can PSG level the scores?
Kai Havertz is brought down on the ground after an unintentional arm by Achraf Hakimi as he looked to take the ball off him for a throw. Meanwhile, the referees manage to take the situation under control. PSG 0-1 Arsenal (40')
If you have missed Kai Havertz' goal on 6 minutes, here you go. The Arsenal footballer slots the ball home from the left corner.
PSG goalkeeper Safonov gets medical treatment. Bukayo Saka puts in a low cross into the box from the right but Safonov dives forward and pushes it away. In the process, the goalkeeper gets hit on the head by defender Marquinhos. PSG 0-1 Arsenal (26')
PSG have more than 80% ball possession but are yet to create a chance. Notably, Arsenal's defence are proving tough for PSG break free. The likes of Hakimi, Dembele and Kvaratskhelia tried to break free but were caught by the Arsenal defence. PSG 0-1 Arsenal (23')
GOOOAAALLLLLL!!!! Kai Havertz breaks the deadlock for Arsenal in the 6th minute. The attempted clearance from PSG defender bounces off Trossard and falls in front of Havertz. The German slots home into the roof of the net. PSG 0-1 Arsenal (6')
The PSG vs Arsenal Champions League final will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of PSG vs Arsenal will be available on SonyLiv app and website.
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has full confidence on his team. “We have an amazing opportunity to write new history in our football club,” the Spaniard said ahead of the Champions League final.
For Luis Enrique's PSG, Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi have been handed starts despite previous injury issues. Fabian Ruiz starts in a strong midfield trio with Vitinha and Joao Neves, behind the dynamic attacking trio of Ballon d'Or winner Dembele, Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue.
Luis Enrique's line-up features 10 of the same 11 players that began the 5-0 demolition of Inter Milan in last year's final as PSG won the trophy for the first time. The only change is Matvey Safonov in goal after Gianluigi Donnarumma left to join Manchester City.
Cristhian Mosquera starts for Arsenal at right-back while with Jurrien Timber named on the bench after over two months out with a groin injury, despite manager Mikel Arteta declaring that the Dutch defender was fit to start. Kai Havertz will lead the attack instead of Viktor Gyokeres while Piero Hincapie was chosen at left-back over Riccardo Calafiori. Arteta chose teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield over Spain international Martin Zubimendi, as he did in the semi-final second leg win over Atletico Madrid.
Despite being one of the most storied teams in England, Arsenal are to be crowned champions of Europe. 20 on from its only previous final, Arsenal aim to complete the greatest season in the club's history by winning a Premier League-Champions League double.
PSG are on brink of greatness as they seek to become the second team after Real Madrid defend their title. Real Madrid retained the European Cup since it was rebranded as the Champions League in 1992. AC Milan, Ajax, Juventus and Manchester United all lost in the final the year after winning the trophy, so PSG is on the brink of greatness.
Arsenal: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Havertz.
PSG: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.
The final is being shown live on CBS and Paramount in the United States. In Britain, the match is on pay-TV channel TNT Sports and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer — an Arsenal fan — lobbied for it to be free-to-air without success.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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