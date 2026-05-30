PSG vs Arsenal Live Score, Champions League final: Gunners lead through Kai Havertz; PSG 0-1 Arsenal (HT)

PSG vs Arsenal Live Score, Champions League 2026 final: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are aiming for back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles on Saturday as they French side take on Arsenal in Budapest at Puskas Arena. Arsenal are seeking their maiden UEFA Champions League crown. Titleholder PSG can become only the second team in the modern era to retain the trophy after Real Madrid won three in a row from 2016-18.

On the other hand, Arsenal are heading to Budapest on the high of ending their 22-year wait for a English Premier League title. The only time Arsenal played in an UEFA Champions League final was in 2006, when they lost to Barcelona.

PSG vs Arsenal starting line-ups

PSG: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.

Arsenal: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Havertz.