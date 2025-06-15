PSG vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: When and where to watch, predicted playing XI

The Group B clash between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Atletico Madrid on Monday at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is going to be the most high-profile game in the first round at the historic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena. Notably, the venue hosted the 1994 World Cup final where Brazil beat Italy 3–2 on penalties.

While PSG are coming after lifting their maiden UEFA Champions League title, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is Atletico Madrid's last shot at silverware this season after missing out on La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League.

The last time these two teams met was two months ago at the UEFA Champions League group stage when Atletico Madrid won 2-1 at the Parc des Princes, thanks to a last-minute goal from Angel Correa. However, PSG went on to win the title.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match details Date: June 16

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California

PSG vs Atletico Madrid predicted playng XIs PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doue, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Molina, Le Normand, Gimenez, Galan; Simeone, De Paul, Koke, Gallagher; Griezmann, Alvarez.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid team news PSG: The biggest setback for PSG will be not having Ousmane Dembele who got injured while playing for France in the UEFA Nations League. PSG may field young forward Bradley Barcola in Dembele's absence.

Atletico Madrid: Diego Simeone might use Alexander Sorloth or Antoine Griezmann as the strike partner with Julian Alvarez up front. Notably, Griezmann hasn't scored in his last 16 games and lost his starting position.