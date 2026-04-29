PSG vs Bayern Munich: Joao Neves, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia cut short Harry Kane's opener with stunning displays; watch

Joao Neves and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia put up stunning displays for give Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) the lead inside the half-hour mark against Bayern Munich in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday in front of a packed at Parc des Princes.

Kvaratskhelia was among those rested by PSG coach Luis Enrique during the 3-0 win at Angers last weekend in Ligue 1, but the Georgian returns having scored seven goals in his last eight appearances. Having netted against Chelsea (Round of 16) and Liverpool (quarterfinal), Kvaratskhelia continued his rich form as he found the back of the net with a stunning right-footer.

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After Harry Kane converted a penalty in 17 minutes, it took Kvaratskhelia to restore parity. The Georgian raced down the left and dribbled past Josip Stanisic to open his body and curled a low ball into the bottom right past Manuel Neuer to net the euqaliser.

It didn't take PSG to take the lead, this time Neves, standing tall nine minutes later. Rising above for a corner from Ousmane Dembele, Neves stole the show by heading past Neuer into the bottom right, leaving Bayern Munich defense with no answers.

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Ousmane Dembele cancels Michael Olise The goal-scoring spree didn't stop there. Down 1-2 in no time, Bayern Munich levelled through Michael Olise. The England-born Frenchman turned into a little bit of space in the middle and drew four defenders from all corners before unleashing a rocket from 30 yards from the edge of the box. While the ball travelled straight, PSG keeper Matvei Safonov had no option but to see the ball get into the back of the net as the Russian failed to react in real time. The scoreline stood 2-2 with four minutes before half time.

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Just when it looked that both teams would go into the break at 2-2, Dembele converted from the spot after Alphonso Davies handled the ball inside the box. Dembele, the 2018 World Cup winner with France, slotted the ball home calmly in the fourth minute of the injury time in the first half.

PSG vs Bayern Munich starting lineups Paris Saint-Germain (4-3-3): Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos (capt), Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

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Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP)

Also Read | Kane helps Bayern extend Bundesliga lead as Dortmund held by Leipzig

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer (capt); Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane

Coach: Vincent Kompany (BEL)