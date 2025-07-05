PSG vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: How to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal on TV & online, predicted XIs

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be aiming for another silverware after their maiden Champions League triumph when the Ligue 1 giants take on German heavyweights Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025 on Saturday.

PSG vs Bayern Munich head-to-head In total, PSG and Bayern Munich have played 14 matches against each other with the German side winning eight games while the Ligue 1 club were able to win six games. No game ended in draws.

PSG vs Bayern Munich probable starting XIs PSG: Donnarumma (GK), Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, F. Ruiz, Doue, Barcola, Kvaratskhelia.

Bayern Munich: Neuer (GK), Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic, Kimmich, Goretzka, Olise, Musiala, Coman, Kane.